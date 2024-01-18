ESR Launches Its Brand-New Lineup of Accessories for Samsung Galaxy S24

Elevate the Galaxy S24 Ultra experience with ESR's new collection of accessories, and unlock the power of MagSafe

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ESR , a prominent top-selling tech accessories brand on Amazon , today announced its latest collection for the new Samsung Galaxy S24. The lineup features a range of brand-new protective cases that enable MagSafe capabilities, along with screen and lens protectors that are military-grade tested and certified.

According to Tim Wu, the ESR CEO, "This year's S24 collection takes MagSafe to the Galaxy. Our lineup of S24 Ultra cases unlocks the full potential of MagSafe, enabling Samsung users to experience the benefits of MagSafe charging, improving video viewing and chatting, and providing phone protection. ESR takes pride in expanding the world of MagSafe to Samsung users."

Level Up Your Protection with Cases

Level up your protection with the new lineup of Galaxy S24 Ultra cases that provide top-notch protection for multiple purposes. The lightweight Boost Flickstand Case (HaloLock) comes with a built-in adjustable stand that fully supports MagSafe for S24 Ultra. The innovative Flickstand allows for browsing and watching videos at any angle between 50° and 75°, providing a better viewing experience. The stand's unique design allows users to enjoy a comfortable, hands-free view while charging with MagSafe. Additionally, the case has a powerful built-in magnet with a holding force of up to 1,500 g, ensuring a secure lock on all MagSafe-style accessories. The Boost Flickstand Case is certified by SGS to provide military-grade protection and reinforced with shock-absorbing Air Guard corners to defend against damage. Built for long-lasting stability, the aluminum-alloy stand is tested to withstand 3,000+ uses, ensuring durable protection and use for the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

In addition to the Boost Flickstand Case , the lineup of protective cases also includes the Armor Kickstand Case and Boost Kickstand Case , both of which feature a patented horizontal kickstand with an adjustable angle between 30° and 60° in landscape.

Another MagSafe-compatible case in this year's collection is the Classic Hybrid Case (HaloLock) , which comes with 5 levels of protection and 1,500 g of holding force for a stronger magnetic lock.

Level Up Your Protection with Protectors

When considering protective measures for the new Galaxy S24 Ultra, the Tempered-Glass Screen Protector stands out as an essential choice. This innovative screen protector boasts a seamless fingerprint unlock feature, making it the first of its kind. The military-grade certification guarantees its ability to protect against damage, withstanding impacts of up to 33 lb. The full-coverage tempered glass screen with an ultra-thin 0.25-mm glass ensures a smooth and highly sensitive touch. Its design is specifically tailored to fit the Galaxy S24 Ultra perfectly, while effectively keeping out dust and debris.

The ultra-tough Armorite Camera Lens Protectors provide triple protection for the S24 series camera lenses, complete with an alignment guide for quick and effortless application.

ESR's entire Galaxy S24 collection, as well as its wide range of magnetic chargers and accessories for iPhone 15, can be found on the Amazon store or ESR's Official Website .

The full collection can be found Here . For more information on ESR, review sample requests, or additional assets, reach out to [email protected].

About ESR

Founded in 2009, with a user base of over 100 million people worldwide, ESR is a leading brand of tech accessories. From cases that do more than protect to wireless chargers that reimagine what's possible with MagSafe, we're on a mission to make tech easier to use. For more information about ESR, visit www.esrgear.com .

