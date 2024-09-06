ESR Launches Its Latest Qi2 Charging Lineup with MagSafe and 2nd-Gen CryoBoost™ Technology at IFA 2024

ESR's latest charging solution delivers the coolest and fastest charging experience, taking MagSafe charging to the next level

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ESR, an award-winning tech accessories brand, today announced its latest collection of Qi2 chargers with CryoBoost at IFA 2024 in Berlin. Building on the success of its earlier Qi2 releases, the new lineup introduces 2nd-Gen CryoBoost technology and an enhanced duct design for active cooling and faster-than-ever charging, offering users the fastest charging and unparalleled reliability of official MagSafe chargers but at almost half the price. Now with CryoBoost, these devices are ready to power new Apple devices at home, in the car, and on the go. In addition, ESR also added the slimmest kickstand power bank to complement its Qi2 family lineup.

Level Up Your MagSafe with CryoBoost™: The Coolest, The Fastest Charging

Since its debut in 2022, ESR's CryoBoost technology addresses the biggest challenge of heat management in MagSafe and wireless charging. Unlike conventional chargers that suffer from heat build-up, CryoBoost utilizes an advanced cooling fan with heat-dissipating components to keep devices cool and maintain peak charging speeds. This year, ESR has refined 2nd-Gen CryoBoost™ with a fully open duct design, enhancing cooling efficiency while keeping noise levels below 25 dB—quieter than a whisper at 5 feet. Its patented airflow system on the back of the device reduces temperatures approximately 5.5°C compared to other chargers, making it safer and more efficient.

ESR's latest Qi2 chargers redefine the charging experience with the perfect blend of speed, reliability, and innovation. Equipped with 2nd-Gen CryoBoost technology, these chargers keep devices cool and fully charged at unmatched speeds. ESR's internal testing shows the new chargers can fully charge an iPhone 15 Pro Max in just 2 hours—at least 30 minutes faster than competing Qi2 chargers and nearly on par with Apple's MagSafe chargers but at a much more accessible price point.

ESR 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger with Qi2 and CryoBoost™

Equipped Qi2 with CryoBoost, the Qi2 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station with CryoBoost (HaloLock) offers the fastest all-in-one MagSafe charging for iPhone users, providing seamless, full-speed 15W fast charging for iPhone, Apple-certified 5W fast charging for Apple Watch, and 5W charging for AirPods in one sleek device. Fully compatible with all future Apple updates, it charges an iPhone 15 Pro Max in just 2 hours, and the Apple Watch Ultra in 1 hour and 40 minutes—four times faster than standard 2.5W chargers. This is the ultimate choice for tech enthusiasts seeking top-tier performance and convenience.

ESR MagSafe Car Charger with Qi2 and CryoBoost™

The ESR Qi2 MagSafe Car Charger with CryoBoost (HaloLock) offers the fastest 15W charging for drivers, powering an iPhone 15 Pro Max in just 2 hours and 7 minutes even during GPS navigation—113 minutes faster than other Qi2 car chargers. With 18 powerful N52 magnets, it securely holds the phone with a strong 1,600 g magnetic lock, keeping it in place even on rough terrains.

Alongside the introduction of the new CryoBoost accessories, ESR is proud to launch an upgraded slimmest kickstand power bank now equipped with Qi2 15W fast charging to further complement ESR's innovative range of MagSafe accessories.

ESR Qi2 MagSafe Battery Pack with Kickstand

Featuring a multiple award-winning built-in kickstand design, the Qi2 MagSlim Kickstand Power Bank 5,000mAh is the slimmest Qi2 charger on the market, perfect for space-saving and on-the-go charging. Equipped with built-in NTC sensors and AI algorithm management, it maintains a constant temperature below 99.14°F during charging, significantly lower than the standard 132.80°F. Its 5,000mAh capacity delivers 15W fast charging, powering an iPhone 15 Pro to 84% in just 2 hours and 25 minutes—significantly faster than traditional power banks which typically charge to only 77% in 3 hours. At just 15.5 mm thick, it's 38% slimmer than competing models, offering both convenience with performance. For even more power, the versatile Qi2 MagSlim Kickstand Power Bank 10,000mAh offers a larger charging capacity, and includes a versatile built-in kickstand that supports both portrait and landscape viewing.

About ESR: 15 Years of Trusted Reputation

Founded in 2009, and now with a user base of now over 100 million people worldwide, ESR is a leading brand of tech accessories. From cases that do more than protect, to wireless chargers that reimagine what's possible with MagSafe, we're on a mission to make tech easier to use. For more information about ESR, visit www.esrgear.com.

