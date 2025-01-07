Explore ESR's latest Stash Stand Case lineup at CES 2025: Unlimited MagSafe functionality and original Camera Control feel

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ESR , the #1 brand for MagSafe accessories on Amazon , introduces an upgraded version of its popular MagSafe-compatible Stash Stand cases for the iPhone 16 series, featuring a patented Camera Control cover, providing much-needed protection for this sensitive iPhone 16 feature and enhancing this award-winning phone case design.

ESR Launches Its Upgraded Stash Stand Case to Protect Camera Control for iPhone 16

"The Stash Stand sets a new standard in phone case design, combining superior protection with seamless MagSafe compatibility," said Tim Wu, ESR's CEO. "With the added Camera Control protection for the iPhone 16, users can keep their device's most vulnerable feature safe from damage, avoiding costly repairs while enjoying a sleek, functional design."

Unlimited MagSafe Stash Stand: Upgraded to Protect Camera Control

The upgraded Stash Stand Case offers a unique solution to protecting the iPhone 16's delicate Camera Control feature, an area often overlooked by other brands. ESR's patented design replaces the bulky, multi-layered cases commonly found in the market, providing a simpler, more intuitive protective solution without sacrificing effectiveness. The case maintains the "caseless" feel that many users love, all while safeguarding a feature that would be costly to repair if damaged. This ensures users' phones remain protected with minimal complexity, combining style and durability in one sleek package.

Key Features:

Patented 3-Layer Camera Control Cover : A slim, protective solution that shields the Camera Control while retaining the original feel of a caseless phone. The 3-layer structure eliminates gaps and prevents dust, ensuring seamless durability. This cover provides both tactile feedback and functionality, keeping the Camera Control feature fully operational without compromise.

: A slim, protective solution that shields the Camera Control while retaining the original feel of a caseless phone. The 3-layer structure eliminates gaps and prevents dust, ensuring seamless durability. This cover provides both tactile feedback and functionality, keeping the Camera Control feature fully operational without compromise. Award-Winning Design : At just 1.6 mm, the case offers an ultra-slim profile, ensuring faster MagSafe charging than traditional stand cases while maintaining durability and style. The Stash Stand case's award-winning design features a pop-out stand for hands-free use without obstructing MagSafe accessories.

: At just 1.6 mm, the case offers an ultra-slim profile, ensuring faster MagSafe charging than traditional stand cases while maintaining durability and style. The Stash Stand case's award-winning design features a pop-out stand for hands-free use without obstructing MagSafe accessories. Enhanced Protection : Shock-absorbing Air Guard corners, along with raised screen edges, provide up to 11-foot drop protection—three times the military-grade standard. The camera guard also acts as a protective barrier against scratches and scuffs.

: Shock-absorbing Air Guard corners, along with raised screen edges, provide up to 11-foot drop protection—three times the military-grade standard. The camera guard also acts as a protective barrier against scratches and scuffs. Seamless MagSafe Compatibility : ESR's HaloLock technology provides a powerful 1,500g magnetic hold—more than twice as strong as Apple's cases—allowing for quick and secure attachment to MagSafe accessories such as chargers, wallets, and power banks.

: ESR's HaloLock technology provides a powerful 1,500g magnetic hold—more than twice as strong as Apple's cases—allowing for quick and secure attachment to MagSafe accessories such as chargers, wallets, and power banks. Durable Materials: A hybrid blend of acrylic and PC provides a durable, scratch-resistant back, while the high-quality TPU edges resist yellowing, ensuring long-lasting clarity and protection.

Pricing and Availability

The HaloLock Classic Hybrid Case for iPhone 16 is available today, starting at $22.99. ESR will also introduce the HaloLock Cloud Soft Case and HaloLock Cyber Tough Case with Camera Control protection in the coming months.

Additionally, ESR is expanding its MagSafe ecosystem with new cases for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series, launching in January 2025.

For more information, visit ESR's Official Website or Amazon Store .

About ESR

Founded in 2009, and now with a user base of over 100 million people worldwide, ESR is a leading brand of mobile accessories and the #1 brand for MagSafe accessories. From cases that do more than protect to wireless chargers that reimagine what's possible with MagSafe, we're on a mission to make tech easier to use.

