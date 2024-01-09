ESR to Introduce Its New Lineup of Qi2 Chargers at CES 2024

ESR is unleashing the full power of MagSafe with a complete collection of 15W fast chargers

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading tech-accessories brand, ESR , today announced that it will be showcasing its brand-new collection of Qi2 chargers at CES 2024. Always on the cutting-edge of mobile charging technology, ESR is once again providing users with innovative ways to upgrade the way they charge. Fresh off the back of its recent MagSafe + CryoBoost release, the brand is excited to debut its new lineup of 15W fast chargers for iPhone.

The Biggest and Fastest Collection of 15W MagSafe Chargers

ESR's lineup unleashes the true potential of MagSafe with the biggest, fastest collection of 15W MagSafe chargers and accessories. Whether at home, at work, or on the go, ESR's expansive collection of 15W Qi2 and Apple-certified MagSafe chargers delivers full-speed charging wherever users want it.

As of November 2023, ESR is the all-time top-selling brand of MagSafe accessories on Amazon.com , with over 12 million products sold. From cases to chargers and other accessories, ESR has been finding innovative ways to get more out of MagSafe in order to make users' everyday experience with their iPhones better. The launch of this Qi2 collection is the next step in their continued mission to make tech easier to use.

Qi2 Charging at Home and Work

For home and work, ESR's Qi2 3-in-1 Watch Charger delivers all-in-one full-speed charging for iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch in one sleek, space-saving device. It features Qi2 15W fast charging for iPhone and Apple-certified 5W fast charging for Apple Watch. The charger's ring of magnets enables user's iPhone to be placed in portrait for FaceTiming and landscape for watching or StandBy Mode while charging.

For fast, convenient, and compact iPhone charging, ESR has the Qi2 mini Wireless Charger. It also fast charges iPhone at 15W, and its extra-long, braided nylon cable and reinforced cable base give users the freedom to move around and use their phone comfortably while they charge while ensuring maximum durability.

Qi2 Charging in the Car

ESR has also got users covered on their daily drive. The world's 1st Qi2 Car Charger is an upgrade on their best-selling Car Charger for MagSafe, and its Qi2 certification ensures safe and reliable 15W fast charging for iPhones. The charger combines strong magnets with a holding force of 1,600 g and a 3-point-support air vent mount to ensure that iPhone and charger stay securely mounted, even on bumpy roads. The charger also comes with a dashboard mount to ensure compatibility with practically all cars, while the adjustable ball joint and full ring of magnets enable precise angle adjustment in portrait or landscape to ensure a comfortable view for navigation.

Qi2 Charging on the Go

When you're on the go, ESR's Qi2 3-in-1 Travel Charger is the perfect companion for any trip. It's foldable design and included travel bag let users take the power of MagSafe with them on the road, and it offers 15W fast charging for iPhone, Apple-certified 5W fast charging for Apple Watch, and 5W charging for AirPods. Its compact, lightweight design makes taking it on the go easy, and its all-in-one charging capability takes the stress out of staying powered up when travelling.

Release Schedule

ESR will first release its 15W Qi2 Car Charger in mid-January, and the rest of the collection will be available in the following months. ESR is also launching MagSafe cases for the new Galaxy S24 Ultra on January 19th along with a full lineup of screen and lens protectors. All of ESR's products can be found on their Amazon store or their official website .

The full press kit can be found Here . To arrange CES meet-ups, request review samples, get additional assets, or get more information on ESR, please reach out to [email protected] .

