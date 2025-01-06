The MagMouse debut marks ESR's significant move into the mobile workspace

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ESR , the No.1 selling brand of MagSafe accessories on Amazon , has unveiled its innovative products: the ESR HaloLock MagMouse™ Wireless Mouse and ESR Geo Digital Pencil . These new additions mark ESR's official entry into the mobile office space, offering cutting-edge tools that enhance productivity while seamlessly integrating into everyday workflows.

ESR Unveils Its Latest Innovations to Transform Productivity at CES 2025

"With our ongoing mission to make everyday tech easier and move into productivity, we're proud to introduce the MagMouse™ Wireless Mouse and Geo Digital Pencil, designed to enhance efficiency and convenience in the workplace experience," said Tim Wu, ESR's CEO. "As the world's first magnetic rechargeable mouse, the MagMouse marks ESR's official entry into the productivity and mobile workspace."

MagMouse: Made to Go Anywhere

The ESR HaloLock MagMouse™ Wireless Mouse is the world's first magnetic rechargeable mouse, designed for ultimate convenience and portability. Simply magnetically attach it to any laptop or tablet for a grab-and-go experience—no bulky cases or extra cables required.

Portable Magnetic Design: Connects to a base that magnetically attaches to tablets or laptops, providing instant grab-and-go convenience.

Connects to a base that magnetically attaches to tablets or laptops, providing instant grab-and-go convenience. Fast Charging with Built-in Cable: A built-in fast-charging cable provides a quick power boost—just 1 minute of charging delivers 4 hours of use, and a full 45-minute charge offers up to 160 hours of use.

A built-in fast-charging cable provides a quick power boost—just 1 minute of charging delivers 4 hours of use, and a full 45-minute charge offers up to 160 hours of use. Dual-Channel Connectivity: Switch seamlessly between 2.4G and Bluetooth (BT5.0) connections between two devices, including MacBook, iPad, and Windows laptops.

Switch seamlessly between 2.4G and Bluetooth (BT5.0) connections between two devices, including MacBook, iPad, and Windows laptops. Four-Way Scrolling & 6-Level DPI Settings: The four-way scroll wheel and 6 DPI settings (800/1200/1600/2400/3200/4800) offer smooth navigation and performance customized to individual preferences.

The four-way scroll wheel and 6 DPI settings (800/1200/1600/2400/3200/4800) offer smooth navigation and performance customized to individual preferences. Ergonomic Design for Comfort: The contoured shape naturally fits the palm, ensuring prolonged comfort during long work sessions, while quiet buttons reduce noise by 90% for a distraction-free workspace.

The HaloLock MagMouse™ Wireless Mouse will be available for purchase on ESR's official website and Amazon Store in April 2025.

Geo Digital Pencil: Stay Creative, Find My Inside

The Geo Digital Pencil combines precision and peace of mind with seamless Apple-certified Find My integration, ensuring users will never lose track of their stylus. With just a tap of a button, it can be easily located, blending high performance, peace of mind, and functionality—perfect for creative professionals. It is widely compatible with all iPad models released after 2018 (excluding iPad 10 for magnetic attachment).

Easy to Find: Features a built-in Apple-certified Find My module for real-time location tracking and integrated speaker for pinpoint accuracy.

Features a built-in Apple-certified Find My module for real-time location tracking and integrated speaker for pinpoint accuracy. Shortcut Button & Battery Display: Bluetooth connectivity enables customizable shortcuts and real-time battery status monitoring.

Bluetooth connectivity enables customizable shortcuts and real-time battery status monitoring. Fast Charging: Fully charges in just 30 minutes with the included USB-C cable, delivering up to 12 hours of continuous use.

Fully charges in just 30 minutes with the included USB-C cable, delivering up to 12 hours of continuous use. Smooth & Precise Performance: Offers palm rejection, tilt sensitivity, and a 1.5 mm fine tip for detailed writing and drawing.

Image Gallery

The full press kit can be found Here . To learn more about ESR's latest innovative products, please visit ESR's Official Website or Amazon Store .

About ESR

Founded in 2009, and now with a user base of over 100 million people worldwide, ESR is a leading brand of mobile accessories and the #1 brand for MagSafe accessories. From cases that do more than protect to wireless chargers that reimagine what's possible with MagSafe, we're on a mission to make tech easier to use.

SOURCE ESR Media