WILMINGTON, Del., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ESR , a global leader in mobile accessories, proudly announces the launch of the Geo Wallet with Find My on Kickstarter . Set to revolutionize the market, this wallet works with Apple's Find My network, providing unmatched security and convenience in a sleek and stylish package.

ESR Unveils the World's First Classic Wallet with Built-in Find My

Inspired by the success of last year's Geo Wallet Stand and recognizing that users of traditional wallets often worry about misplacing or losing them, ESR developed an innovative bi-fold wallet incorporating a Find My module. "Unlike the combination of an AirTag and wallet with AirTag holder, this new bi-fold wallet with built-in Find My is exceptionally sleek, eco-friendly and cost-effective," said Tim Wu, ESR's CEO. "We've incorporated a super slim rechargeable lithium battery that's only 1.6 mm thick. Shrinking the battery to that size and seamlessly integrating it into the wallet was the biggest challenge we faced."

Easy to Find with Apple Find My

The ESR Geo Wallet features an integrated Apple-certified Find My module, allowing users to track its real-time location via the Find My app on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac. This ensures that even if the wallet is misplaced or left behind, it can be quickly located. Additionally, the wallet includes a built-in speaker to audibly pinpoint its exact location, making it easier than ever to find your essentials.

Sleek, Slim Design for Everyday Use

Measuring just 15 mm thin, the ESR Geo Wallet is designed to fit comfortably in any pocket or bag without adding extra bulkiness of an AirTag or other tracking device. At 115 mm x 90 mm x 15 mm, it slips easily into your daily routine, offering both style and practicality.

Rechargeable Battery and Long-lasting Life

The Geo Wallet is powered by a rechargeable lithium battery that takes just 2 hours to fully charge and lasts an impressive 5 months, ensuring that your wallet is always ready to go when you are. Moreover, in contrast with wallets that use AirTags, owners of the Geo Wallet won't need to buy disposable batteries that end up in a landfill.

More Storage for Essentials

The Geo Wallet is crafted to hold and neatly organize your daily necessities. It features a spacious cash compartment, four convenient card slots, two ID windows, and extra room for coins. Storing up to 10 bills, nine cards, and 15 coins, this wallet ensures you have all your essentials close at hand. The wallet is also equipped with RFID-blocking technology to shield your cards from unauthorized scans and potential theft.

Premium Eco-Friendly Materials and Stylish Design

Made from top-quality vegan leather, the Geo Wallet combines durability with a stylish look. Its material is certified to meet RCS environmental protection standards, ensuring both quality and eco-friendliness. With seven colors to choose from--Carbon Fiber, Cocoa, Elephant Gray, Opal Gray, Aged Leather, Tangerine, and Twilight Black--there's a look to match any style.

Pricing and Availability

The ESR Geo Wallet with built-in Find My can be ordered now on Kickstarter , with worldwide shipping beginning in early September. A limited quantity will be available at the super early bird discount price of $38 .

For more information or additional assets please refer to the online press kit Here .

About ESR

Founded in 2009, and with a user base of now over 100 million worldwide, ESR is a leading brand of tech accessories and the #1 brand for MagSafe accessories. From cases that do more than protect, to wireless chargers that reimagine what's possible with MagSafe, we're on a mission to make tech easier to use. For more information about ESR, visit www.esrgear.com .

SOURCE ESR Media