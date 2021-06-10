ESSCA Scholarships still on time to apply for the international candidates

ANGERS, France, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At ESSCA we are committed to recognizing and nurturing talent wherever it may be. A range of talent-based scholarships is open to the international students.

ESSCA offers scholarships to international students for the following programmes: Bachelor in International Management, Master in Management, Master of Science in Finance, Digital and Big Data for value, Entrepreneurship and Design Thinking, International and Sustainable Management, Asia Luxury Marketing and Asia Digital Marketing and Business.

ESSCA has been preparing talented individuals for successful management careers for more than 110 years, so we believe we can help to the students to create their future.

We are a leading French Grande Ecole, and among just 1% of business schools in the world to hold AACSB, AMBA and EQUIS accreditation, which means that a degree from ESSCA is recognized and respected worldwide.

Scholarship evaluation runs in tandem with our programmes admissions processes and will be based on the documents you supply for admission: scholarship application, scholarship essay, university and/or high school transcripts, and interview reports.

Type of scholarships for 2021-2022 academic year are:

Regional Talent Scholarships

Global Leaders Scholarship

The Diversity Scholarship

ESSCA scholarship awards range from 1,500€-2,500€ of tuition fees that will be discounted from the tuition fees of the first year of the chosen programme. Next round: June 15th, 2021

About ESSCA

With 111 years of existence, ESSCA School of Management is a post-baccalaureate Grande École. It offers various courses in marketing, business, finance, HR, digital and consulting. It is a member of the Conférence des Grandes Ecoles and delivers a nationally endorsed Bac + 5 diploma, Master's degree and also offers Bachelor, Specialised Master and Masters of Science programmes. ESSCA School of Management is part of the 1% of management schools in the world that are triple-accredited by AACSB, AMBA and EQUIS, for the excellence of its programme, its international orientation and its strong ties to companies. Today it has a network of more than 16,000 alumni worldwide. Established on 8 teaching sites in France and abroad, the ESSCA Group offers an international curriculum in conjunction with a vast network of partner universities in 55 countries.

https://international.essca.fr/

Press contact : ESSCA

Marguerite Moulin

Tél. : +33 : (0)2 41 73 47 47

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1529426/ESSCA_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ESSCA School of Management