Essen Health Care Celebrates Dr. David M. Jakubowicz's Historic Achievement as President-Elect of the Medical Society of the State of New York

BRONX, N.Y., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Essen Health Care proudly announces the extraordinary accomplishment of Dr. David M. Jakubowicz, MD, Director of Otolaryngology and Allergy at Essen Health Care, who has been elected as the President-Elect of the Medical Society of the State of New York (MSSNY).

In an exceptional milestone for both Dr. Jakubowicz and Essen Health Care, Dr. Jakubowicz will make history as the first president from Bronx County Medical Society in over fifty years when he assumes the presidency in 2025.

Dr. David M. Jakubowicz, President-Elect of the Medical Society of the State of New York

Dr. Jakubowicz's ascent to this esteemed position is a testament to his exceptional academic and professional journey. He obtained his Bachelor of Science in Biology from Cornell University and his Doctor of Medicine from New York University School of Medicine. His extensive training included an internship in the Department of Surgery at Beth Israel Medical Center (NY) and a residency in the Departments of Otolaryngology at Albert Einstein affiliated hospitals including Montefiore, Jacobi, Long Island Jewish, and Beth Israel.

His leadership acumen was cultivated through participation in Maimonides' physician leadership program. He went on to serve as Chairman of Otolaryngology at Bronx Lebanon and chaired their OR committee. Dr. Jakubowicz further contributed as Director of Otolaryngology and Allergy at Medalliance Medical Health Services.

Dr. Jakubowicz is a distinguished fellow of the American Academy of Otolaryngologic Allergy, American College of Surgeons, and American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. His commitment to MSSNY has been exemplary, serving in various capacities within the Young Physician Section, including Vice Chair, Chair, and AMA YPS delegate. He has held leadership roles at all levels of Bronx County, including president, where he facilitated the Executive Director transition. Additionally, Dr. Jakubowicz served as MSSNY Commissioner of Membership and is an AMA Alternate Delegate.

"We are immensely proud of Dr. Jakubowicz's groundbreaking achievement," said Silvia Posada, SVP Network Development at Essen Health Care. "His dedication, expertise, and leadership are invaluable assets not only to Essen Health Care but also to the broader medical community. Dr. Jakubowicz's election as President-Elect of MSSNY marks a historic moment, and we are privileged to have him as a leader within our organization."

