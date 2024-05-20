Essen Health Care Launches Innovative Program to Support Individuals with Mental Illness

BRONX, N.Y., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Essen Health Care is thrilled to unveil its latest initiative aimed at providing crucial assistance to individuals grappling with mental illness in our community. The new initiative, the Assisted Outpatient Treatment (AOT) Health Home Care Coordination Program, established under Kendra's Law, stands as a beacon of hope for those needing essential mental health services.

Individuals with serious mental illness undergo court-ordered participation in mental health treatment, ensuring they receive the necessary care and support. Through the AOT Health Home Care Coordination Program, Essen Health Care is steadfast in its commitment to facilitating access to vital treatment services, thereby empowering individuals to lead fulfilling lives within their community.

Imelda Tavas, Chief Administrative Officer at Essen Health Care, expressed her sentiments, stating, "At Essen Health Care, we recognize the significance of delivering comprehensive care and support to individuals navigating mental health challenges. Our AOT Care Coordination Program, marks a significant stride towards ensuring individuals with serious mental illness receive the indispensable treatment needed to enhance their quality of life and foster community integration."

The AOT Health Home Care Coordination program offers a structured and nurturing environment for individuals to avail themselves of mental health treatment and services tailored to their unique needs. By engaging in the program, individuals can access personalized care plans, therapy sessions, medication management, and other vital resources to bolster their well-being and expedite their journey to recovery.

If you or a loved one is contending with a serious mental illness and could benefit from the services rendered by our AOT Health Home Care Coordination program, we urge you to contact Essen Health Home. Discover how we can support you on your path to wellness and facilitate your pursuit of a fulfilling life.

About Essen Health Care:

Essen Health Care is an integrated, multi-specialty healthcare delivery organization that provides quality, compassionate, and accessible medical care to many of the most under-served residents of New York State. Guided by a population health model of care delivery, Essen's patient-centric approach is focused on meeting patient needs in all care settings. For more information, visit https://www.essenhealthcare.com.

About Kendra's Law and the Assisted Outpatient Treatment (AOT) Program:

"Kendra's Law" (§9.60 of the Mental Hygiene Law) mandates mental health services for a small number of individuals who have difficulty engaging in rehabilitation and can pose a risk to themselves or others in the community. The order is granted in civil court. The New York City Assisted Outpatient Treatment program is responsible for the implementation of Kendra's Law in the five boroughs of New York City.

