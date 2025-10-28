RADIN Health® Announces Fourth Successful Hospital Implementation at Northern Nevada Health System

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RADIN Health ® announces that it has successfully completed its PACS integration at Northern Nevada Health System, in support of the System's mission for innovation and high-quality patient care. This achievement contributes to a total of four hospitals and five freestanding emergency departments in Reno and Las Vegas, NV, now utilizing RADIN's solutions.

Leveraging RADIN's all-in-one, cloud-based solution — RADIN PACS, RADIN Dictation AI®, and RADIN Select®— Northern Nevada Health System has achieved significant improvement in workflow efficiency and productivity using a single pane of glass. Manual processes have been automated, radiologist dictation times have been reduced, and automated study orchestration has improved turnaround times. Innovative radiologist communication tools, like embedded voice-over-IP, and AI-driven features, such as automatic impressions and identification of critical findings, and peer review have enhanced communication and collaboration. As an AWS cloud-based, serverless and secure application that can be easily scaled, login to RADIN is simple via a web browser.

"At Northern Nevada Health System, we are committed to providing high-quality care while embracing innovative technologies that strengthen our clinical operations. The successful implementation of RADIN's PACS and AI-driven dictation platform has been seamless, and it is already making a meaningful impact on our radiology services. This partnership enhances efficiency, supports our radiologists with the best tools available, and ultimately improves the experience and outcomes for our patients," said Jordan Herget, System CEO, NNHS.

RADIN® HEALTH is a pioneering radiology SaaS company that enhanced the efficiency, productivity, and scalability of hospitals, imaging centers and radiology practices. Utilizing artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP), Radin Health offers an all-in-one RIS, PACS, Dictation AI®, and Select® workflow management solution. For more information, visit www.radinhealth.com or see us at RSNA 2025 for a demo at booth 4165 South Hall Level 3.

