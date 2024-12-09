Essen Health Care's ACO REACH Program Achieves 22% Savings While Transforming Care for New York's Most Vulnerable Populations

BRONX, N.Y., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Essen Health Care is proud to announce the successful results of its 2023 ACO REACH High Needs program, achieving industry-leading outcomes in improving care access, health outcomes, and reducing healthcare disparities for vulnerable populations in the greater New York metropolitan area. Through its Atlas IPA, Essen Health Care achieved gross savings of 22% below Medicare spending targets for Performance Year 2023, a 4-fold increase from Performance Year 2022. There were also continued improvements in care coordination and patient centered outcomes for a population of over 1,100 high-risk, homebound individuals with complex medical conditions, including achieving top quartile performance in minimizing all-cause unplanned admissions.

"We are incredibly proud of the progress we've made in the ACO REACH High Needs program this year," said Dr. Sumir Sahgal, Chief Medical Officer and founder of Essen Health Care. "Our focus on providing holistic, patient-centered care has enabled us to improve outcomes for some of the most vulnerable members of our community. By integrating healthcare services with social support and addressing the broader factors impacting health, we are not only improving health outcomes but also advancing health equity. These results are a testament to the hard work of our dedicated care teams and the strong partnerships we've built within our local communities."

Atlas IPA's ACO program is part of Essen Health Care's ongoing commitment to transforming care for underserved and vulnerable populations. Through its House Calls program, Essen is the leading provider of in-home primary care services in New York. Continued investments in multidisciplinary care team models, advanced analytics, and ongoing partnerships with community-based organizations, have allowed it to successfully engage with hard to reach patients to stabilize and improve health outcomes.

About Essen Health Care:

Essen Health Care is an integrated, multi-specialty healthcare delivery organization dedicated to providing quality, compassionate, and accessible medical care to underserved residents of New York State. With a focus on integrated care and patient empowerment, Essen Health Care offers a full spectrum of services, including primary care, behavioral health, and specialty care, all aimed at improving access and health outcomes. Essen Health Care is committed to advancing health equity and ensuring that all patients receive the care they need to lead healthier and happier lives. For more information, visit: https://www.essenhealthcare.com/

