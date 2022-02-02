Essence Group Joins Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program to Enhance Enterprise Security Market Offerings

HERZLIYA, Israel, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence Group, a leading technology group developing IoT-based security, safety and healthcare solutions and cloud services for homes, families and businesses, today announced that it has joined the Qualcomm® Smart Cities Accelerator Program from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., providing its suite of its security and safety products to help protect workers, buildings, and assets.

As part of the Qualcomm® Advantage Network, the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program is designed to connect cities, municipalities, government agencies, and enterprises with an ecosystem of providers to help deliver greater efficiencies, safety, cost savings, and sustainability. With proven expertise in commercially deployed solutions, program members include hardware and software providers, cloud solution providers, system integrators, design and manufacturing companies, as well as those offering end-to-end smart city solutions.

"The Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program is a central hub for smart cities solution providers utilizing our cutting-edge technologies, and we are excited to collaborate with Essence as they work to enhance Enterprise Security and employee safety in university campuses, transportation, construction, smart-stadiums, and a host of other industries," said Sanjeet Pandit, Senior Director, Business Development and Head of Smart Cities, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

"At Essence Group, our mission is to enhance safety and security to provide Peace of Mind for our residential, small business, and enterprise customers. We are thrilled to bring the Essence Umbrella mPERS, MyShield, and future products to the Qualcomm Advantage Network services portfolio," said Yaniv Amir, President of Essence Group North America. "Essence has over 27 years of experience in the residential and small business security space as a leading developer of security and safety technologies protecting our customers' most valuable assets."

The Essence Enterprise Solutions portfolio comprises an AI-based IoT end-to-end solution that enhances existing enterprise environments by offering a suite of integrated cloud-platforms to ensure safety of workers, buildings, and assets. The complete Essence protection suite allows customers to deter, prevent or quickly address incidents in real time.

Essence brings together best-in-class technologies with advanced products and analytics to provide enterprise security with a variety of video and personal safety tools, products, and real-time alerts regarding potential on-campus incidents that could result in serious injuries and loss of property. The full suite represents the next step forward in propelling smart-enterprise campus safety from a reactive to a proactive real-time approach.

The Umbrella wearable Personal Safety Panic devices, winner of the Twice Picks award for innovation at CES 2022, is the first such device to use the 5G Cat-M networks. It provides immediate incident notification and protection, including fall detection – ideal for multiple enterprise industries including VIPs, transportation workers, construction or other lone workers, students and teachers on and off campus. With the press of a button, the device utilizes two-way voice technology to connect with security monitoring services or friends and family to dispatch emergency personnel for immediate assistance. The solution includes GPS and Wi-Fi to enable dispatch operators the ability to locate the device both indoors and outdoors on demand. The device's small and discrete form factor means that it can be used in a wide variety of situations – senior care, lone workers, child safety and many others.

wearable Personal Safety Panic devices, winner of the Twice Picks award for innovation at CES 2022, is the first such device to use the 5G Cat-M networks. It provides immediate incident notification and protection, including fall detection – ideal for multiple enterprise industries including VIPs, transportation workers, construction or other lone workers, students and teachers on and off campus. With the press of a button, the device utilizes two-way voice technology to connect with security monitoring services or friends and family to dispatch emergency personnel for immediate assistance. The solution includes GPS and Wi-Fi to enable dispatch operators the ability to locate the device both indoors and outdoors on demand. The device's small and discrete form factor means that it can be used in a wide variety of situations – senior care, lone workers, child safety and many others. The MyShield solution, a CES 2022 Innovation Award Honoree, is a cloud-based intruder prevention and intervention platform that is connected to 5G CAT-M networks and can be integrated into any existing security system and monitoring center. It features a proprietary smoke diffuser to actively prevent intrusion by forcing intruders out of premises before they can cause any harm to people, property, or assets. The integrated, easy-to-install system includes a passive infrared (PIR) motion detector, a high-definition video camera with recording capabilities for video verification and two-way voice communication.

"We are excited to collaborate with Essence to deliver smart enterprise solutions to keep our customers' personnel and assets safe," added Sanjeet Pandit, "Prioritizing enterprise safety and especially that of our workers will continue to accelerate the transformation of our cities and help enrich communities' lives. Qualcomm and Essence share a dedication to being technology and safety leaders in their respective fields."

Essence Group showcased its enterprise offering, along with other connected security and care solutions – including the MyShield 5G intruder prevention system and VitalOn remote patient monitoring platform, both CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honorees – at its booth at CES 2022 this month. For more information or to schedule a meeting, please contact [email protected].

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is the world's leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G. When we connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone. We bring the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things, and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business.

About Essence Group

Essence Group is a global technology leader with a mission to develop and deploy innovative, cloud-based, end-to-end security and healthcare solutions, underpinned by supporting services, that provide peace of mind to users. For over a quarter of a century, Essence has challenged convention by making care and safety both accessible and affordable. With over 75 million connected devices deployed worldwide, Essence helps people to live safer and more independent lives. For more information: https://www.essence-grp.com/

Follow Essence Group on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook

Media Contact:

Finn Partners for Essence Group

Danny Sudwarts

[email protected]

(+1) 469-297-2515

SOURCE Essence Group