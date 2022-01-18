Essence Group Wins Two TWICE Picks Award for CES 2022

HERZLIYA, Israel, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence Group, a leading technology group developing IoT-based security, safety and healthcare solutions and cloud services for homes, families and businesses, today announced that is has been awarded two CES 2022 Picks Awards; for its Umbrella mobile personal emergency response system (mPERS) and VitalOn remote patient monitoring platform. The Picks Awards recognize the "Best and Most Influential Consumer Technology" presented at CES 2022 by TWICE, Residential Systems and TechRadar Pro.

Essence Group’s TWICE Picks award winning solutions for best and most influential technology at CES 2022, Umbrella 5G-Enabled Mobile PERS Device and VitalOn Remote Patient Monitoring Platform (PRNewsfoto/Essence Group)

Umbrella mPERS is the world's first 5G-enabled mobile personal emergency response system. The ultra-small and discreet device is suitable for a variety of personal safety and care settings, from senior care to lone worker scenarios. Key features include built-in fall detection, real-time activity monitoring, two-way voice capabilities, and panic detection to alert guardians and caregivers in case of emergency.

"Umbrella harnesses the latest 5G and mobile PERS technology to enable security and care providers to provide users with Peace of Mind and greater protection from current and emergent threats," said Ohad Amir, CTO of Essence Group. "Its advanced capabilities enable users and their families to continue living their daily lives with the assurance they remain protected both at home or on the go. The industry-leading small and discrete form factor means that it can be used in a wide variety of situations – senior care, lone workers, child safety and many others."

VitalOn, from Essence SmartCare, a leader in IoT-based remote healthcare solutions, combines telecare, telehealth, and wellness capabilities into a single, comprehensive remote patient monitoring and chronic disease management platform. The system provides round-the-clock monitoring for a wide range of aging-related and chronic conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, and congestive heart failure. The easy-to-use platform operates independently, without the need of smartphone or tablet-based apps.

"The VitalOn solution exemplifies our overriding commitment to providing users and their families with the Peace of Mind of knowing they are being monitored and protected by the latest technologies while remaining free to live independent lives," said Barak Katz, General Manager for Essence SmartCare. "We are honored to have to have been recognized by TWICE for these prestigious awards and included among the leading brands at this year's CES."

About Essence Group

Essence Group is a global technology leader with a mission to develop and deploy innovative, cloud-based, end-to-end security and healthcare solutions, underpinned by supporting services, that provide peace of mind to users. For over a quarter of a century, Essence has challenged convention by making care and safety both accessible and affordable. With over 75 million connected devices deployed worldwide, Essence helps people to live safer and more independent lives.

For more information: https://www.essence-grp.com

About Essence SmartCare

Essence SmartCare, part of the Essence Group, develops advanced health and care platforms for market-leading healthcare and senior care providers, enabling smart preventive care and emergency response so seniors can live life to the fullest –with total peace of mind. Partnering with Essence SmartCare helps position companies as progressive, forward-thinking and in touch with the need to enable elderly and vulnerable people to lead more independent and safer lives. For more information: www.essencesmartcare.com

