essence Makeup Expands to Over 500 Walmart Stores Nationwide, Bringing Tik-Tok Viral, Affordable Beauty to Shelves This January

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- essence Makeup, the global, cruelty-free cosmetics brand known for delivering fun-to-use, trend-forward innovation at accessible prices, announces its in-store debut at over 500 Walmart locations nationwide this January, following a highly successful launch on Walmart.com in 2025. The expansion marks a major milestone in the brand's U.S. growth, bringing its viral, best-selling products to mass retail shelves across the country.

Since launching online, essence has quickly gained traction with Walmart shoppers. With 23 SKUs initially available on Walmart.com, the brand's iconic Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara has emerged as the top-selling item in the assortment, while early sales performance across the portfolio signals strong consumer demand for essence's affordable, trend-forward formulas.

"Following our strong online performance, expanding into Walmart stores nationwide is a pivotal next step for essence in the U.S.," said Jeffery Wagstaff, CEO of cosnova USA. "Our mission has always been to democratize beauty by delivering high-performing, on-trend products at prices everyone can afford. This rollout allows millions more shoppers to experience essence in person, without compromising on quality, ethics, or fun."

To celebrate the in-store launch, essence will introduce a Walmart-exclusive Line N' Stain! Tattoo Lip Liner, available in three shades for under $5. The in-store assortment will also feature some of the brand's most loved and viral heroes, including the Juicy Bomb Shiny Lipgloss, Hydra Kiss Lip Oil, Brighten Up! Banana Powder, and the cult-favorite Lash Princess Mascara, each reflecting essence's playful, performance-driven approach to accessible beauty.

"essence continues to resonate with today's beauty customer by offering what they want most: trend-led products, strong-performance, and an incredible value," said Shannon Allen, Senior Director Merchandising, Beauty at Walmart. "By bringing essence to more than 500 stores, we're making it even easier for shoppers nationwide to discover the latest beauty must-haves at prices that fit every budget."

This expansion reinforces cosnova's broader U.S. growth strategy and the rising consumer demand for affordable, high-quality cosmetics, with essence now reaching over millions of Walmart shoppers weekly across digital and in-store channels.

About essence Makeup:

essence Makeup provides user-friendly and affordable makeup options that bring joy to the often-serious world of beauty. Beauty doesn't have to cost a lot, and essence proves every day that excellent quality and innovation is not a question of price. essence's range of color cosmetics are majority manufactured in Europe with ingredients that comply with the strict standards of the European Union Cosmetics Directive and United States FDA. Products are 100% cruelty-free as well as vegan, paraben-free, gluten-free, and alcohol-free as often as possible. For further information on essence makeup, visit essencemakeup.com.

About cosnova Beauty:

Since 2001, cosnova Inc. has led the cosmetics industry with knowledge, loyalty to consumers and a forward-thinking attitude. cosnova's successful brands essence & CATRICE offer high-quality decorative cosmetics to customers around the world at a superb price performance ratio. 90% of all cosnova products are manufactured in Europe with no animal testing. Rooted in innovation, creativity, movement, speed and quality, cosnova analyzes products both internally and externally to ensure customers around the globe can rely on the high cosnova standards. Defining the trends of tomorrow, cosnova takes responsibility for health, society, and the environment, while offering products and brand experience to make consumers feel more beautiful - anytime.

