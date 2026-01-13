cosnova Beauty Commits to Price Stability Amid Global Tariff Pressures

Reaffirms Long-Standing Mission to Keep High-Quality Beauty Accessible Despite Rising Industry Costs

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As global tariff pressures and rising operational costs continue to drive price increases across the beauty industry, cosnova Beauty has reaffirmed its commitment to the consumer, confirming it will not be increasing prices across its portfolio, including essence makeup and Catrice Cosmetics. At a time when consumers are feeling the impact of inflation across everyday categories, from groceries to household essentials, cosnova is taking a clear and deliberate stance: beauty should remain attainable, not aspirational.

"Maintaining accessible price points is not a short-term decision; it's foundational to who we are," said Jefferey Wagstaff, CEO of cosnova USA. "In today's economic climate, consumers are being forced to make tough trade-offs. We believe beauty should not be one of them. Our commitment to price stability reflects both our responsibility to our community and the strength of our long-term business model."

While rising costs across manufacturing, raw materials, logistics, and global supply chains have driven widespread price increases across the beauty industry, cosnova has taken a different approach. By absorbing significant cost pressures internally, rather than passing them on to consumers, the company is able to maintain stable pricing. This is supported by its global scale, long-standing supplier partnerships, and operational efficiencies across sourcing, production, and distribution, allowing cosnova to continue investing in innovation and product quality without raising prices.

The commitment comes on the heels of a major milestone for the company: cosnova recently surpassed $1 billion in global revenue in early 2025, reinforcing its position as a leader in democratized, trend-driven beauty. Since its founding 25 years ago, cosnova has built its business around the belief that high-performance formulas, innovation, and design should be available to everyone, not reserved for a premium price tier.

That philosophy continues to resonate with consumers. Following essence's online launch at Walmart in September 2025, cosnova exceeded initial performance expectations, with essence's Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara emerging as a top-selling SKU. Importantly, early data shows consumer interest extends beyond the hero SKU, signaling sustained demand as the company expands into 513 Walmart stores nationwide this month.

Looking ahead, cosnova will continue to invest in sustainable practices, supply-chain optimization, and operational efficiencies, reinforcing its ability to deliver value, quality, and innovation without compromising accessibility.

"In a market where prices are rising and trust is fragile, consistency matters," added Wagstaff. "Our community knows what we stand for and they can count on us to stay true to it."

About cosnova Beauty

Headquartered in Germany, cosnova Beauty sells the color cosmetics brands essence and Catrice in around 90 countries worldwide. The owner-managed company has surpassed $1 billion in revenue in 2024. cosnova is the sixth largest color cosmetics company in the world and the second largest in terms of unit sales. In parallel to its beauty business, the cosnova Group invest in a wide range of companies and assets to take advantage of synergies in the beauty segment and in the form of independent investments. cosnova has grown rapidly since it was founded more than 20 years ago: Around 900 employees at various locations around the world contribute to the company's success story.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE cosnova Beauty