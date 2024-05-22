ESSENCORE AND KLEVV TO SHOWCASE LATEST PRODUCTS AT COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2024

EMBRACE THE FUTURE OF MEMORY!

HONG KONG , May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Essencore, a leading manufacturer in memory and storage solutions, with its consumer memory and storage brand KLEVV is thrilled to announce its participation at COMPUTEX Taipei 2024, held from June 4th to June 7th at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

INTRODUCING NEW URBANE V RGB AND FIT V DDR5 MEMORY WITH BLAZING FAST CLOCK SPEEDS

KLEVV's COMPUTEX showcase is set to feature its latest products, which include the latest advancements in DDR5 technology, with memory modules boasting jaw-dropping clock speeds over 10,000MT/s.



Additionally, KLEVV is proud to debut its newest gaming and overclocking memory kits, the URBANE V RGB DDR5 and FIT V DDR5, designed to push performance boundaries with stylish designs. These memory kits are primed and ready to take center stage as fans and tech enthusiasts will get their first look at these products at COMPUTEX this year.



Exciting new ASUS ROG-certified memory kits

KLEVV is thrilled to announce its new partnership with ASUS ROG, introducing the CRAS V RGB ROG-certified DDR5 memory. This memory kit is tailor-made for gamers and PC enthusiasts, tested and ready for battle.

The CRAS V RGB ROG-certified DDR5 memory brings an all-new, distinct color variant to the popular CRAS V RGB series, ensuring that your gaming setup performs at its best and looks exceptional.

NEXT-GEN STORAGE SOLUTIONS WITH READ SPEEDS OF UP TO 14,000MB/s

KLEVV's storage solutions highlighted this year will include the Genuine G560 PCIe Gen5 SSD, which delivers top-tier read speeds and sets a new industry benchmark with read speed of up to 14,000MB/s. In addition, the newly released CRAS C925 Gen4 SSD, featuring the latest V8 238-layer NAND Flash with up to 7,000MB/s read speed, will also be demonstrated. It offers cutting-edge performance and reliability and is designed to meet the high demands of modern computing environments. These SSDs represent KLEVV's commitment to pushing the limits of data transfer speeds and storage solutions.

SUPERIOR HARDWARE WITH ADVANCED LPDDR5X TECHNOLOGY

At this year's Computex, Essencore, the parent company of KLEVV, will display its latest components, unveiling significant advancements in memory technology. The LPCAMM2 memory, which utilizes advanced LPDDR5X technology to offer superior efficiency and speed, will be featured prominently alongside the CKD DDR5 U-DIMM modules, unleashing its leading-edge capabilities in mainstream and high-performance computing applications. These innovations underscore Essencore's dedication to developing next-generation memory technologies that address diverse use cases.

Essencore and KLEVV proudly invites all media friends, potential buyers, and fans to visit its booth at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1, 4F, booth# N0713a during COMPUTEX Taipei 2024.

ABOUT ESSENCORE

Established in 2014, Essencore Limited aims to become the world's top vendor of DRAM modules and NAND flash application products. The company started with one goal: to "Change the world and be a leader in semiconductor distribution". The business strategies of Essencore is to adopt the newest technologies to differentiate themselves from competitors, deliver dedicated Memory products, and offer various product portfolios for customer's competition readiness. For more information, please visit www.essencore.com .

ABOUT KLEVV

KLEVV, is a premium brand of Essencore, the major Module and NAND Flash application product vendor. The KLEVV range focused on superior gaming memory modules and solid state drives. KLEVV is committed to delivering world-class products with first-rate quality, and all products are engineered for enthusiasts who are pursuing the best things in life. KLEVV memory/SSD have been recognized by Germany's Red Dot Design Award and iF Design Award for its innovative product designs. For more information, please visit www.klevv.com .

