ESSENCY EXPANDS NATIONWIDE IN 2026

Continued Innovation, Northeast Growth, and Accelerated Partnerships

HOUSTON, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Essency Water Heaters announced major nationwide expansion in 2026, driven by strong contractor adoption, new training initiatives, and rapid growth in the Northeast, Midwest, and the rest of the U.S. Building on the success of its award-winning EXR platform and its smart grid-ready EXR‑D, Essency is extending product availability to serve homeowners and professionals across all U.S. regions.

Launched in 2021 as the world's first electric on-demand tank water heater engineered with a non‑corrosive polymer tank, the Essency EXR has redefined durability in residential hot water systems. The EXR earned the 2023 Edison Award for Consumer Solutions – Sustainable Design, recognizing its innovative material architecture and long-term performance.

Nationwide Momentum in 2026

"2026 marks a pivotal year for Essency," said Scott Isaksen, National Sales Director for Essency Water Heaters. "What began as a grass-roots regional rollout has grown into broad national adoption. With increasing contractor demand and expanding partnerships, Essency is now active in most major U.S. markets, including a substantial and fast-growing presence throughout the Northeast."

Essency is strengthening its foothold in the Northeast corridor while deepening relationships across the Midwest, Southeast, Pacific Northwest, and Western states—positioning the EXR platform as a nationwide solution.

Built for Modern Energy & Grid Demands

Essency is simultaneously expanding its product capabilities. The EXR‑D, Essency's smart grid-ready model, integrates with utility Demand Response Programs as electrification accelerates nationwide. With states increasingly shifting away from gas, the EXR‑D meets evolving requirements in markets such as Washington, Oregon, California, and Colorado.

"As regions move toward electrification, contractors and homeowners want high‑performance options that deliver capacity without compromising reliability," said Nathalie Barendrecht, President of Essency. "The EXR platform was engineered from the ground up to do exactly that."

Engineered for Longevity in Hard Water & High-Demand Homes

The Essency EXR delivers an 80‑gallon First Hour Rating, rapid recovery, and long-term durability—making it a preferred choice for:

Hard‑water regions





Multi‑bathroom and high‑demand homes





Large households





Seasonal and vacation properties

The integrated MyEssency® WiFi app gives homeowners control of performance settings, peak-demand capacity boosts, and energy‑saving modes. Weighing roughly 100 lbs and requiring only a standard 240V connection, the EXR is also among the most contractor‑friendly installations on the market.

Essency continues to expand its installer support through virtual and in‑person training programs, as well as the Pro League, Essency's Contractor Partnership Program.

Growing National Adoption

Essency has rapidly evolved from an emerging innovator into a nationally recognized brand. Markets that were early adopters—particularly in the Southwest and Southeast—have built strong momentum, while newer markets such as the Northeast are seeing accelerated contractor engagement and repeat installations.

"We're seeing the shift," added Isaksen. "Once contractors catch a training, install a few units and see long‑term field performance, confidence begins to grow. The expansion we're seeing in 2026 reflects that."

Homeowners have echoed similar feedback, citing durability, capacity, and peace of mind as key reasons for choosing Essency.

Looking Ahead

Throughout 2026, Essency will continue expanding its U.S. footprint, increasing contractor training initiatives, and advancing product innovation aligned with electrification and grid modernization.

With strengthened Northeast coverage and nationwide market growth, Essency is positioned to serve the next generation of homeowners seeking reliable, long‑lasting electric hot water performance.

More information about Essency, the EXR, and the EXR‑D is available at essencyhome.com or by calling (888) 229‑6285.

SOURCE Essency