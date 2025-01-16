Essendant and Rithum Announce Strategic Partnership to Offer Retailers Seamless Channel Fulfillment Options and Marketplace Integration

DEERFIELD, Ill. and PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Essendant, a leading distribution and commerce company, today announced a strategic partnership with Rithum, an industry-leading global commerce solutions company. The partnership allows merchants and retailers to seamlessly integrate Rithum's advanced commerce platform with Essendant's extensive fulfillment services network, creating a powerful end-to-end solution for brands and retailers.

"This partnership represents another step forward in our commitment to providing comprehensive solutions for our brands and retail partners," said David Boone, Interim CEO of Essendant. "By combining Rithum's innovative platform with our extensive fulfillment capabilities, we're enabling merchants to scale their operations more efficiently than ever before."

Lou Keyes, CEO of Rithum, said, "Partnering with Essendant as a 3PL provider unlocks incredible opportunities for our customers, giving them access to a century of proven expertise in fulfillment services. This partnership blends Essendant's trusted legacy of customer commitment with the cutting-edge solutions they need to thrive in today's fast-paced market."

The collaboration offers brands and retailers:

Seamless integration between Rithum's commerce platform and Essendant's fulfillment network

Enhanced operational efficiency through scalable omni-channel order fulfillment processing

Access to Essendant's nationwide distribution infrastructure

Improved inventory management and visibility capabilities

Streamlined order fulfillment and final mile delivery services

To learn more about Essendant's commerce and fulfillment solutions, visit Essendant.com/connected-commerce. To begin a partnership, go to Essendant.com/get-started-fulfillment. To learn more about Rithum's commerce solutions, visit Rithum.com.

About Essendant

We Provide the Better Way to Commerce: Essendant is a distribution and commerce company that provides wholesale distribution and fulfillment services (3PL) to resellers and brands, helping them expand their paths to growth, improve their customer experience, and optimize their supply chain to meet the demands of commerce today. Essendant empowers customers with best-in-class distribution capabilities for accurate and timely delivery anywhere in the U.S., system integrations that enable commerce from point of sale to delivery, a broad product assortment stocked for optimal distribution throughout its network, and eCommerce services that support online selling. With 100 years of experience, Essendant fuels growth for thousands of customers including independent resellers, retailers, B2B distributors, manufacturers, and eCommerce businesses, ranging from startups to multinational corporations. For more information on Essendant, visit https://www.essendant.com/.

About Rithum:

Rithum (formerly CommerceHub and ChannelAdvisor) is one of the industry's most influential and trusted commerce networks, helping brands, retailers, and suppliers work together to deliver third-party (3P) commerce experiences. The Rithum platform helps brands and retailers accelerate growth, optimize operations across channels, scale product offerings and enhance margins. Using its commerce, marketing, delivery and discovery solutions, Rithum customers create optimized consumer shopping journeys from beginning to end. More than 40,000 global brands trust Rithum to grow their business across hundreds of channels, representing over $50 billion in annual GMV.

