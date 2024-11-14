Essendant Expands Digital Offering to Include Mercado Libre, Latin America's Largest Ecommerce Marketplace

DEERFIELD, Ill. and PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Essendant announced today it has expanded its marketplace operations to now include offering products from key brand partners on Mercado Libre, the largest online marketplace serving Mexico, Central and South America.

The new partnership with Mercado Libre is Essendant's first foray into the Latin American market and entails a robust product selection of power and hand tools from top brands.

"Mercado Libre has immense reach internationally, so this is a critical expansion for Essendant's Connected Commerce program. It not only gives us a foothold into 18 Latin American countries but offers huge potential for us to help brands sell their products to a broader audience of consumers," said David Boone, Interim CEO of Essendant.

After months of developing the partnership with Mercado Libre and curating a selection of brands and products that would appeal to the Latin American market, Essendant's selection went live on Mercado Libre's platforms the first week of October.

About Essendant

We Provide the Better Way to Commerce: Essendant is a distribution and commerce company that provides wholesale distribution and fulfillment services (3PL) to resellers and brands, helping them expand their paths to growth, improve their customer experience, and optimize their supply chain to meet the demands of commerce today. Essendant empowers customers with best-in-class distribution capabilities for accurate and timely delivery anywhere in the U.S., system integrations that enable commerce from point of sale to delivery, a broad product assortment stocked for optimal distribution throughout its network, and eCommerce services that support online selling. With 100 years of experience, Essendant fuels growth for thousands of customers including independent resellers, retailers, B2B distributors, manufacturers, and eCommerce businesses, ranging from startups to multinational corporations. For more information on Essendant, visit https://www.essendant.com/.

About Mercado Libre

Founded in 1999, MercadoLibre, Inc (NASDAQ: Meli) is the leading company in e-commerce technology and digital financial services in Latin America, with operations in 18 countries. It offers a complete ecosystem of solutions for individuals and businesses to buy, sell, advertise, obtain credit and insurance, collect, send money, save, and pay for goods and services both online and offline. Mercado Libre looks to facilitate access to commerce and financial services in Latin America, a market that offers great opportunities and high growth potential. It uses world-class technology to create intuitive solutions tailored to the local culture to transform the lives of millions of people in the region. More information at http://investor.mercadolibre.com/.

