Essendant Partners with Hub Group to Launch Managed Delivery Model Delivering to Warehouses Within 48 Hours

DEERFIELD, Ill., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Essendant, a leading national wholesale distributor, today announced a strategic partnership with Hub Group to implement its Managed Delivery model, a cornerstone of Essendant's New Way Forward supply chain strategy. The model leverages Hub Group's truckload network, less-than-truckload (LTL) network, and nationwide final mile facilities to support warehouse deliveries within 48 hours across nearly all major markets.

By combining Hub Group's extensive carrier network and final mile facility density with Essendant's distribution footprint, the Managed Delivery model is designed to streamline multi-stop truckload shipments, reduce costs, and provide consistent, reliable service for customers nationwide.

"This partnership enables Essendant to provide more efficient, predictable, and cost-disciplined deliveries to our customers' warehouses," said Tim Engstrom, SVP, Supply Chain at Essendant. "Hub Group's managed delivery expertise ensures we can meet evolving customer needs while advancing our commitment to service with cost."

Partnership Highlights

48-Hour Delivery Capability : The hub-and-spoke model, with over 200 final mile locations, makes two-day warehouse delivery achievable across 98% of the US population.

: The hub-and-spoke model, with over 200 final mile locations, makes two-day warehouse delivery achievable across 98% of the US population. Hub-and-Spoke Efficiency : Multi-stop truckload solutions engineered to optimize routes and lower costs.

: Multi-stop truckload solutions engineered to optimize routes and lower costs. Nationwide Coverage : Dense final mile network providing broad reach and operational flexibility.

: Dense final mile network providing broad reach and operational flexibility. Improved Reliability : Consistent, 95% on-time service for warehouse deliveries across the U.S.

: Consistent, 95% on-time service for warehouse deliveries across the U.S. Scalable Model: Flexible structure that adapts to changing customer and market needs.

The Managed Delivery program is scheduled to go live on November 1, 2025, under a three-year agreement, reinforcing Essendant's strategy to deliver value through disciplined and customer-focused supply chain solutions.

About Essendant

Essendant is a leading wholesale distributor of janitorial products, food service disposables, technology, and industrial supplies, serving thousands of resellers and customers across the nation. With a 100-year heritage, Essendant is committed to delivering service with cost — aligning customer value with operational discipline.

About Hub Group

Hub Group offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management solutions. Keeping our customers' needs in focus, Hub Group designs, continually optimizes, and applies industry-leading technology to our customers' supply chains for better service, greater efficiency, and total visibility. As an award-winning, publicly traded company (Nasdaq: HUBG) with approximately $4 billion in revenue, our nearly 6,000 employees and drivers across the globe are always in pursuit of "The Way Ahead" – a commitment to service, integrity and innovation. For more information, visit hubgroup.com.

