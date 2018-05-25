Essendant's Board Declares Regular Dividend

DEERFIELD, Ill., May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Essendant Inc. (NASDAQ: ESND) announced that on May 24, 2018 its board of directors declared a $0.14 per share dividend payable on July 13, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2018.
About Essendant
Essendant Inc. is a leading national distributor of workplace items, with 2017 net sales of $5.0 billion. The company provides access to a broad assortment of over 170,000 items, including janitorial and breakroom supplies, technology products, traditional office products, industrial supplies, cut sheet paper products, automotive products and office furniture. Essendant serves a diverse group of customers, including independent resellers, national resellers and e-commerce businesses. The Company's network of distribution centers enables the Company to ship most products overnight to more than ninety percent of the U.S. For more information, visit www.essendant.com.
Essendant's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol ESND.
For Investor Inquiries:
investorrelations@essendant.com
847.627.2900
