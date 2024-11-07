Essentia Expands Into Sustainable Furniture with Launch of GreenGuard GOLD and FSC-Certified Wood Bed Frames

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentia Organic Mattress, renowned for pioneering sustainable sleep solutions, expands its commitment to eco-friendly living with the introduction of two sustainable, handcrafted bed frames: the Tosca Wood Bed Frame and the Mesa Wood Bed Frame . This new line is Essentia's answer to the growing demand for furniture that harmonizes environmental responsibility with refined, modern design.

Essentia's Sustainable Solid Wood Bed Frames. GreenGuard GOLD and FSC Certified Solid Ash Wood, Made in Canada.

Crafted from FSC-certified solid ash wood, these bed frames showcase Essentia's dedication to quality and style, adding another layer to its mission of creating healthy, toxin-free home environments. Handcrafted in Canada, each bed frame features a rich timber finish that enhances the natural beauty of the wood's grain, making these pieces a timeless addition to any bedroom decor.

"Expanding into bedroom furniture was a natural progression for Essentia," says Jack Dell'Accio, Founder and CEO of Essentia. "The Tosca and Mesa bed frames bring our core values of sustainable design and chemical-free materials to another vital part of the bedroom. We're thrilled to offer furniture that's as safe and health-focused as our organic mattresses , these bed frames aren't just beautiful pieces—they represent a promise to our customers that their homes can be both stylish and health-conscious"

The Tosca Wood Bed Frame emphasizes strength and simplicity, with a 1-1/2'' thick perimeter and durable 3/4'' slats that offer a stable foundation for any mattress. Its robust construction, paired with heavy-duty European hardware and easy assembly, supports up to 2,000 lbs. and ensures a noise-free sleep experience. Greenguard GOLD certification further underlines the frame's contribution to a healthier home environment, meeting rigorous standards for chemical emissions.

The Mesa Wood Bed Frame, featuring an upholstered white Bouclé headboard, brings a touch of softness to the bedroom while retaining the same durability and eco-certification as the Tosca. Its high scratch-resistant finish and breathable slat system support optimal airflow under the mattress, combining style and comfort with Essentia's commitment to wellness.

Both bed frames, available in Queen and King sizes, cater to individuals seeking eco-conscious, toxin-free options in home furnishings. With prices starting at $2,939, the Tosca and Mesa Wood Bed Frames will be available as part of Essentia's Black Friday Sale , offering 25% off sitewide from November 8 to November 27.

To explore Essentia's new bed frame collection, please visit Essentia Wood Bed Frames Collection .

About Essentia Organic Mattress:

Essentia Organic Mattress is the pioneer behind the world's only Beyond Latex™ organic foam mattress, dedicated to delivering a superior sleep experience that goes beyond comfort. Our patented, non-toxic, and certified organic technology is scientifically designed to extend Deep and REM Sleep cycles by 20% to 60%, ensuring you wake up revitalized and ready to seize the day. As an eco-luxury brand, Essentia is committed to eliminating harmful toxins, allergens, and off-gasses commonly found in synthetic mattresses, offering a clean and safe sleep environment that supports your health and the planet. Our vegan, cruelty-free products are celebrated by professional athletes, health experts, and eco-conscious consumers who refuse to compromise on quality or sustainability. At Essentia, we pour our energy into creating the most advanced sleep solutions, so you can pour yours into living your most vibrant life. Discover the Essentia difference and experience sleep like never before. To learn more, visit www.myessentia.com .

SOURCE Essentia Organic Mattress