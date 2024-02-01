ESSENTIA ORGANIC MATTRESS CELEBRATES 19 YEARS OF SLEEP INNOVATION EXCELLENCE & ANNOUNCES NEW PRODUCT UPGRADE

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentia Organic Mattress , the pioneering eco-luxury mattress brand renowned for crafting the world's only Beyond Latex™ organic foam mattresses, proudly announces its 19th-anniversary milestone. Marking nearly two decades as the frontrunner in the realm of sleep innovation. Since its inception, Essentia has continuously redefined the standards of comfort and well-being in the sleep industry.

Founded in 2005 by Jack Dell'Accio, Essentia has become synonymous with cutting-edge technologies including its patented Beyond Latex™ organic foam, the first slow-response organic latex foam to change the concept of a comfortable organic mattress. The company's unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of sleep science can be seen in its innovative offering including its EMF Protection Foam.

This foam safeguards sleepers from electromagnetic radiation emitted by 3G, 4G, and 5G waves that can disrupt sleep patterns. Incorporating the principles of quantum energy, Essentia's EMF Protection Foam has been scientifically proven to mitigate the effects of EMFs on blood cells, ensuring a peaceful night's rest.

Essentia is proud to announce in conjunction with this celebratory occasion, that its Lifestyle collection, featuring the acclaimed Stratami and Tamai mattresses, now boasts an advanced upgrade with EMF Protection Foam. Once only available in Essentia's Performance collection, making this technology available on all mattresses demonstrates Essentia's dedication to providing not only unparalleled comfort but also a sleep environment that prioritizes health and well-being.

Jack Dell'Accio, CEO & Founder of Essentia, expressed his enthusiasm for the company's achievements, stating "Celebrating 19 years is a testament to Essentia's commitment to pushing the boundaries and revolutionizing the mattress industry. Our latest EMF Protection Foam upgrade reaffirms our dedication to providing a sleep experience that not only feels incredible but also prioritizes your health."

Essentia mattresses maintain the seven key elements for rejuvenating sleep . This commitment to comfort, support, and overall well-being remains at the core of their offerings. Designed to extend Deep and REM Sleep cycles by 20% to 60%. By eliminating sleep stimulants and incorporating Essentia's patented technology, they create a sleep environment that promotes rejuvenation and overall well-being.

This significant anniversary and product upgrade align with Essentia's ongoing mission to pioneer the future of sleep. The company looks forward to continuing its legacy of excellence and remains at the forefront of technological advancements in the industry.

About Essentia Organic Mattress

Essentia Organic Mattress is the world's only organic latex slow-response foam mattress designed for the best sleep ever from the inside out. The eco-luxury brand is dedicated to creating a sleep environment that extends Deep and REM Sleep cycles by 20%. This is made possible by eliminating sleep stimulants, something only achieved by Essentia's patented technology. In addition, its mattresses are free of harmful toxins, allergens, and off-gasses found in synthetic mattresses, so customers can reap the full health benefits of sleep without harming themselves or the environment. Non-toxic and certified organic, Essentia's patented vegan technology has us pouring our energy into your nights so that you can pour yours into your most vibrant days. Offering top-of-the-line, innovative, healthy sleep solutions championed by pro athletes and health gurus alike, Essentia's patented natural latex foam and molding technology address comfort and health without compromise. You can find Essentia stores across the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit http://www.myessentia.com and stay updated on Twitter and Facebook.

