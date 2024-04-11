Essentia Organic Mattress Goes Plastic Free in Roll Packing, Introduces Kraft Paper Wrap for Inner and Outer Packaging

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentia Organic Mattress, the trailblazing eco-luxury mattress brand renowned for its revolutionary Beyond Latex™ organic foam mattresses, continues to set new standards for comfort and sustainability in the sleep industry. In line with the theme of Earth Day 2024, "Planet vs Plastics," Essentia proudly announces the elimination of plastic wrap from its roll pack process when shipping mattresses.

This groundbreaking initiative makes Essentia the first company to forgo plastic wrap entirely, opting instead for biodegradable, compostable, and recyclable kraft paper wrap for the inner and outer packaging when roll-packing, perfectly reflecting Essentia's commitment to Beyond Organic principles.

Plastic wraps traditionally used in roll packing can take hundreds of years to decompose and release harmful microplastics into the environment. Paper is the most recyclable material with established processing systems, using kraft paper, which doesn't involve extensive bleaching, also facilitates the circular use of materials, and reduces the need for virgin paper production. Essentia anticipates that all mattresses will be shipping in the new kraft paper wrap by fall.

Jack Dell'Accio, CEO & Founder of Essentia Organic Mattress , emphasizes the significance of this transition: "Our decision to switch to kraft paper wrap goes beyond mere branding; it reflects our core values of environmental responsibility and sustainability. By sourcing exclusively from sustainably managed forests, we ensure that our commitment to the planet extends throughout our entire supply chain."

Furthermore, Essentia's dedication to sustainability extends beyond packaging:

By adopting roll-packing techniques, Essentia reduces truck space and packaging material usage by 75%.

All packaging materials are crafted from 100% recycled paper, and the transition to kraft paper wrap eliminates plastic usage entirely.

In the absence of better recycling options, an Essentia mattress will fully biodegrade in just three years when exposed to the elements.

Essentia mattresses are vegan and cruelty-free, containing no animal products or byproducts.

This significant enhancement to Essentia's product packaging exemplifies the company's commitment to innovation and sustainability. As it continues to lead the way in sleep technology, Essentia looks forward to shaping a future where luxury and eco-consciousness harmonize seamlessly.

About Essentia Organic Mattress

Essentia Organic Mattress is the world's only organic latex slow-response foam mattress designed for the best sleep ever from the inside out. The eco-luxury brand is dedicated to creating a sleep environment that extends Deep and REM Sleep cycles by 20%. This is made possible by eliminating sleep stimulants, something only achieved by Essentia's patented technology. In addition, its mattresses are free of harmful toxins, allergens, and off-gasses found in synthetic mattresses, so customers can reap the full health benefits of sleep without harming themselves or the environment. Non-toxic and certified organic, Essentia's patented vegan technology has us pouring our energy into your nights so that you can pour yours into your most vibrant days. Offering top-of-the-line, innovative, healthy sleep solutions championed by pro athletes and health gurus alike, Essentia's patented natural latex foam and molding technology address comfort and health without compromise. To learn more, visit http://www.myessentia.com

SOURCE Essentia Organic Mattress