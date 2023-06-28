Essentia Organic Mattress CEO Jack Dell'Accio Reveals Secrets to Achieving Deeper Sleep with Minimal Effort at the 2023 Biohacking Conference

ORLANDO, Fla. , June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentia Organic Mattress CEO Jack Dell'Accio was honored as a distinguished speaker at the 9th Annual Biohacking Conference held from June 22-24, 2023, at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando, FL. The renowned Biohacking Conference, hosted by legendary biohacker and esteemed entrepreneur Dave Asprey, in collaboration with Upgrade Labs, the world's first Human Upgrade Center, is widely regarded as the largest and most influential event in the field. It offers attendees a comprehensive understanding of the latest research, scientific advancements, and cutting-edge technologies related to resilience, longevity, consciousness, performance, and more.

During his highly anticipated Upgrade U session, Jack Dell'Accio led an engaging discussion on "Increasing Your Deep Sleep with Minimal Effort." He was joined by Marcin Goszczynski, a seasoned High-Performance Coach with 15 years of experience working with elite athletes, including Olympic Champions, World Champions, and Professional Athletes such as Sidney Crosby, Maria Sharapova, and Nathan MacKinnon.

Jack's Upgrade U session centered around sleep as the fundamental aspect of achieving peak performance as a human being. He unveiled the groundbreaking findings of a double-blind sleep study involving professional athletes, which demonstrated that Essentia mattresses increased the duration of REM and Deep Sleep cycles by an impressive 20% to 60%.

"A lot of modalities out there are made to help you with the onset of sleep which is under conscious control. But falling asleep faster is not the answer, staying in your REM and Deep Sleep cycles is the key. At Essentia, we prioritize your unconscious state. Increasing the time spent in REM and Deep Sleep is the game-changer that can transform your outcomes in any endeavor you pursue," explained Jack Dell'Accio, Essentia CEO & Founder.

Furthermore, Jack and Marcin delved into the significance of eliminating toxic chemicals that adversely affect sleep quality. Essentia, as the sole mattress brand excelling at eliminating sleep stimulants, provides a profound and restorative sleep experience. By optimizing nightly recovery through Essentia's patented technology, sleepers can reap the benefits of quantum energy for active cooling and EMF protection during sleep.

Jack Dell'Accio, a health and wellness enthusiast, sustainability advocate, chemical-free pioneer, and entrepreneur of the year, is a trailblazer in the sleep wellness industry. As a founding member of Mayo Clinic's Well Living Lab, his extensive expertise in material science advancements for the healthiest sleep outcomes underscores his reputation as a thought leader in the field.

Under Jack's leadership, Essentia has garnered recognition as the frontrunner in sleep wellness products. The company has collaborated with professional sports teams in hockey, basketball, football, and baseball, facilitating optimal recovery and pain management solutions within the most conducive sleep environments. Through Essentia's partnership with Stay Well by Delos and the Mayo Clinic's Well Living Lab, the focus has extended to promoting healthy sleep during travel, with Essentia proudly making the Stay Well Mattress featured in Stay Well rooms offered by prestigious establishments like Four Seasons, Marriott, and MGM Resorts.

Attendees of the 2023 Biohacking Conference were privileged to engage with Jack Dell'Accio, Marcin Goszczynski, and other prominent experts from the health and wellness industry. The event provided a unique platform for networking, interactive sessions, and demonstrations of cutting-edge technologies in the Biohacking Wonderland.

About Essentia Organic Mattress:

Essentia Organic Mattress is the world's lonely certified organic latex slow-response foam mattresses, offering a revolutionary sleep experience from the inside out. As an eco-luxury brand, Essentia is committed to creating an optimal sleep environment that enhances Deep and REM Sleep cycles by an impressive 20% to 60%. This remarkable achievement is made possible through Essentia's exclusive patented technology, which effectively eliminates sleep stimulants. By choosing Essentia, customers can enjoy the full health benefits of sleep without exposing themselves or the environment to harmful toxins, allergens, or off-gasses commonly found in synthetic mattresses.

With a dedication to non-toxic and certified organic materials, Essentia's mattresses embody their commitment to both personal well-being and environmental sustainability. The brand's patented vegan technology harnesses the power of natural latex foam and innovative molding techniques, delivering unmatched comfort and health benefits without compromise. These exceptional qualities have earned Essentia the endorsement of professional athletes and health gurus alike, establishing their reputation as the go-to source for top-of-the-line, innovative, and healthy sleep solutions.

To learn more about Essentia Organic Mattress and discover how they can transform your sleep experience, please visit https://www.myessentia.com.

