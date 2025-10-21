Essential Edge Appoints Financial Services Industry Veteran Todd Spillane as President

Compliance outsourcing firm embarks on next phase of growth strategy with seasoned executive at the helm

Spillane brings over three decades of compliance, regulatory and legal expertise to this newly created role

SANTA FE, N.M., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Essential Edge Compliance Outsourcing Services, LLC (Essential Edge), a provider of third-party compliance services for broker-dealers and registered investment advisers (RIAs), has appointed wealth management industry executive Todd Spillane to the newly created role of President. In his new role, Mr. Spillane will oversee the firm's daily operations, provide strategic leadership to the firm's growing employee base and help define and implement the firm's strategic growth initiatives. He will report to Essential Edge Co-Owner and Managing Director Sander Ressler.

Mr. Ressler said, "We are enjoying significant growth at Essential Edge and felt this was the right time to expand our executive leadership team by adding this important position. Having someone of Todd's caliber join us, leveraging both his skill and experience to lead our team into the future, is a real boon to our strategic vision."

For more than three decades, Mr. Spillane has held various executive and compliance leadership roles at a range of financial services institutions, including 11 years as U.S. Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) at Invesco, four years as Deputy General Counsel and COO at AIG and, most recently, as CCO of CIBC US Wealth Management. He continues to serve as a director on the boards of Ferox Group and Dance Wave, a NY-based non-profit. He earned his BA from Fairfield University as well as his JD from Western New England School of Law.

"As the wealth management industry evolves and faces increasingly complex regulatory stipulations, a truly unique firm like Essential Edge is more important than ever," said Mr. Spillane. "The need for outsourced compliance support is, for many, an economic and operational necessity. Essential Edge is growing to meet that need and I'm honored to work with Sander to lead the team into the future."

About Essential Edge Compliance Outsourcing Services, LLC

Essential Edge Compliance Outsourcing Services, LLC ("Essential Edge") is a strategic consultancy specializing in compliance and regulatory affairs. Headquartered in Santa Fe, NM and encompassing 25+ seasoned compliance supervision professionals across the country, Essential Edge delivers outsourced branch inspections to Offices of Supervisory Jurisdiction (OSJs) and independent financial advisor practices affiliated with broker-dealers throughout the country.

Essential Edge's service offerings are designed to rapidly identify and resolve compliance issues in branch office sales and operations for independent broker-dealers before they escalate into expensive and time-consuming issues.

Essential Edge is a Strategic Partner Firm of the Ascentix Partners Network, the alliance of elite consultancies with a shared expertise and commitment to driving wealth management enterprise growth.

For more information, please visit www.eeoutsourcing.com.

