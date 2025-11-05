Essential Edge Continues Growth Trajectory and Expands Service Offerings With Appointment of Askari Foy as Outsourced Chief Compliance Officer

Compliance and regulatory specialist previously led SEC's Atlanta Regional Office Examination Program

SANTA FE, N.M., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Essential Edge Compliance Outsourcing Services, LLC (Essential Edge), a provider of third-party compliance services for broker-dealers and registered investment advisers (RIAs), has welcomed Askari Foy to fill the newly created role of Outsourced Chief Compliance Officer (OCCO). In this position, Mr. Foy – a 30-year financial services industry veteran – currently serves as OCCO, delivering executive-level support to an Essential Edge RIA enterprise client by ensuring its adherence to regulatory guidelines, enhancing its compliance programs and building a strong internal culture of compliance.

"Welcoming Askari to the team boosts our ability to provide comprehensive support across the spectrum of business models. For larger enterprises that have complex needs but don't want to spend valuable time and money bringing the CCO function in-house, leveraging someone like Askari is a win-win," said Essential Edge Co-Owner and Managing Director Sander Ressler.

Foy's experience includes 13 years in senior leadership positions at the SEC, as well as varied leadership roles, including CCO at Silicon Valley Bank Wealth Management and Gibbs Wealth Management, and Managing Director roles at Standish Compliance Services, ACA Compliance Group, and Brightside Investment Adviser Consultants. Foy has provided strategic compliance direction in support of business operations, initiatives and goals and delivered value-add solutions for the development, implementation and maintenance of risk and compliance programs for registered investment advisers, registered investment companies and private investment funds.

"I've worked with Askari and have first-hand experience with his skills, passion for client service and innate intelligence and empathy," said Essential Edge President Todd Spillane. "He's a knowledgeable professional with an eye on the big picture and unmatched attention to detail."

Mr. Foy added, "Essential Edge is a leader in the outsourced compliance space and its continued growth is a reflection of the quality support it provides and the increasing need for its services across the wealth management space. The regulatory environment is only going to become more complex with time. I'm grateful to be part of this outstanding team delivering high-quality, relevant support to our clients."

About Essential Edge Compliance Outsourcing Services, LLC

Essential Edge Compliance Outsourcing Services, LLC ("Essential Edge") is a strategic consultancy specializing in compliance and regulatory affairs. Headquartered in Santa Fe, NM and encompassing 25+ seasoned compliance supervision professionals across the country, Essential Edge delivers outsourced branch inspections to Offices of Supervisory Jurisdiction (OSJs) and independent financial advisor practices affiliated with broker-dealers throughout the country.

Essential Edge's service offerings are designed to rapidly identify and resolve compliance issues in branch office sales and operations for independent broker-dealers as well as registered investment advisers before they escalate into expensive and time-consuming issues.

Essential Edge is a Strategic Partner Firm of the Ascentix Partners Network, the alliance of elite consultancies with a shared expertise and commitment to driving wealth management enterprise growth.

For more information, please visit www.eeoutsourcing.com.

