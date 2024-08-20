Essential Tips to Support Your Immune System

MISSION, Kan., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) The immune system – made up of organs, tissues, cells and proteins – is your body's personal defense system against bacteria and viruses, helping ward off illness and infection. Because of the vital role it plays in keeping you healthy, it's important to take steps to keep your immune system strong.

Consider these healthy habits that can go a long way toward supporting your immune system and maintaining your health.

Practice Proper Hygiene

Good hygiene – and avoiding close contact with people who are sick – is a key component of maintaining a healthy immune system. Practices such as washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; covering your nose and mouth with a tissue or your elbow when coughing or sneezing; and disinfecting oft-touched objects and surfaces like doorknobs, light switches, counters and remote controls can help remove germs and reduce their spread.

Consider a Nutrient-Rich Supplement

The body requires many essential nutrients to form the foundation of a healthy immune system. Consider adding a nutrient-rich supplement with key essential nutrients such as vitamins A, C, D and E; zinc; manganese; and selenium.

Maintain a Healthy Diet

Because a poor diet can weaken the immune system, according to research published in "Science Direct," giving your body the nutrients it needs is key to helping your immune system thrive. Including a variety of fruits and vegetables, which are rich in antioxidants and vitamins, as well as whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats as part of your meals can help strengthen your immune system. Also remember to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and limit processed foods, sugary snacks and beverages high in added sugars that can weaken your immune system and have a negative impact on your health.

Engage in Regular Physical Activity

Not only can maintaining a regular exercise routine help build muscle and improve endurance, it helps improve circulation, too, which allows immune cells to move more freely through the body. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise per week, such as brisk walking, cycling, swimming or dancing. This activity also promotes the production of endorphins and can help reduce stress, further benefitting to your immune system, according to the Mayo Clinic. Just be sure not to push yourself too hard, as excessive exercise can have the opposite effect and put your body under more physical stress.

Get an Appropriate Amount of Sleep

Sleep and immune health are intertwined. In fact, inadequate or poor-quality sleep can lead to a higher susceptibility to illness, according to research by the Sleep Foundation. During sleep, your body repairs and rejuvenates itself, so aim for the expert-recommended 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night. Establish a regular sleep schedule by going to bed and waking at the same time each day, even on weekends, and create a relaxing routine to signal to your body it's time to wind down. This may include limiting screen time an hour before bed, reading or practicing relaxation techniques. A comfortable, cool and dark sleep environment can also improve the quality of your sleep.

Manage Stress Levels

Stress, both physical and mental, can weaken your immune system and lead to a higher risk of infection, particularly if it leads to sleep disturbances, reduced water intake, less frequent exercise or unhealthy eating habits. To effectively manage stress, practice relaxation techniques such as meditation, yoga or deep breathing and prioritize self-care through activities you find relaxing like reading, listening to music, journaling, exercising or spending time outdoors.

