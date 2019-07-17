Essex Magnet Wire Receives Bosch 'Global Supplier Award' for Raw Materials and Components

Josh Fennig, President of Essex Europe as well as Xavier Mann, Vice President of the Automotive Business Unit, were on hand near Blaichach, Germany to accept the award on behalf of the business.

"We always strive to do excellent work at Essex and it is an honor when that work is recognized outside of the organization," Mann said. "Bosch has been an excellent partner for us and to be recognized by a world-class company like Bosch is something that we hold in very high regard."

This is the 16th time the Bosch Group has rewarded outstanding performance in the manufacture and supply of products and services. The winners were announced from Europe (28), 19 of those from Germany, North America (5), and Asia Pacific (14). Bosch distributed awards in four categories: purchasing of indirect materials, raw materials and components, purchasing of direct materials (broken down by business sector), and innovation.

The theme of this year's award ceremony was "Transforming Together. Staying Ahead."

"With the Bosch Global Supplier Award, we pay tribute to our best suppliers around the world," said Andreas Reutter, head of supply chain management at Robert Bosch GmbH. "The award-winners have achieved outstanding levels of excellence, and work with us in an exceptional spirit of partnership. From technological expertise to logistical quality and entrepreneurial potential — our award winners have it all."

About Essex Magnet Wire

Essex Magnet Wire is the leading, global provider of magnet wire that is used by most major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and industry leaders in the automotive, energy, and industrial sectors. Essex Magnet Wire has facilities in 11 countries, on three continents, and operates its business to act globally but serve locally. Having 90 years of experience allows Essex Magnet Wire to deliver innovation that customers demand while being vertically integrated in the manufacturing process to ensure quality and provide seamless delivery services from distribution centers around the world. The Essex MagForceX™ Innovation Center is furthering technological advancements in magnet wire through research and development that will provide custom solutions to costumer challenges into the future. For more information, visit, http://essexwire.com

About Bosch

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 410,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2018). According to preliminary figures, the company generated sales from operations of 77.9 billion euros in 2018. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT company, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, smart cities, connected mobility, and connected manufacturing. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to deliver innovations for a connected life. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm.

SOURCE Essex Magnet Wire

Related Links

http://www.essexwire.com

