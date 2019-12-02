Essilor Vision Foundation Helps Kids See the Magic of the Holidays

DALLAS, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are here, but millions of kids will miss the magic of the season. They won't see the twinkle of the lights, treats on the holiday table or the smiles on their family's faces.

The reason is because they do not have clear vision. It is estimated that 12 million children in the U.S. can't see clearly and need vision care. That means one out of every four schoolchildren has a vision impairment significant enough to affect their ability to learn.

Every child needs clear vision

Vision impacts every aspect of a child's life, from learning, confidence and social interaction to participation in activities like sports, art and music. Every day, millions of kids miss out on magic moments such as making friends, kicking the winning goal, and seeing the board in school due to poor vision.

Essilor Vision Foundation (EVF) is committed to helping every child have a better life through better sight. Six-year-old Nalanie is one child who received a vision exam and glasses from EVF this year. "I feel great about having glasses," she shares. "I want to be an artist when I grow up and glasses will help me see."

Give the gift of clear vision

EVF partners with eye doctors, schools, non-profits and communities to help kids like Nalanie, because everyone deserves to see clearly. You can help kids start the year of 2020 with clear vision by supporting Essilor Vision Foundation:

Donate: A one-time donation of just $50 provides an eye exam and glasses to a child in need. A monthly donation of $25 a month can help make a difference in many children's lives, and you can receive a Make the Difference T-shirt.

provides an eye exam and glasses to a child in need. A monthly donation of a month can help make a difference in many children's lives, and you can receive a Make the Difference T-shirt. Shop: Give children magic moments during the holidays and year-round by shopping online with AmazonSmile. Make EVF your preferred charity and Amazon donates so more kids can see clearly.

and Amazon donates so more kids can see clearly. Share: Be an advocate for kids who need vision care by sharing EVF's mission. Check out the organization's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and re-share on your social media.

Help kids be kids

"Essilor Vision Foundation is grateful to the eye doctors, schools, non-profits, corporations and individuals who helped us provide life-changing vision care -- including 500,000 pairs glasses -- to people in need this year," says Becky Palm, President and Executive Director. "We encourage everyone to support our mission because everyone can make a world of difference to a child in need." Visit www.evfusa.org to learn more and to donate.

About Essilor Vision Foundation

We strive to give children a brighter future by helping them see the world more clearly. Since 2007, Essilor Vision Foundation has provided more than one million pairs of eyeglasses to individuals in need. Essilor Vision Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public, non-profit organization committed to eliminating poor vision and its lifelong consequences. To learn more visit www.evfusa.org.

Related Images

essilor-vision-foundation-logo.jpg

Essilor Vision Foundation logo

Gray and blue logo on white background

essilor-vision-foundation-holiday.jpeg

Essilor Vision Foundation holiday photo

Young girl in purple jacket and blue scarf outside in snow

essilor-vision-foundation-nalanie.jpg

Essilor Vision Foundation - Nalanie

African American girl in pink top with glasses

SOURCE Essilor Vision Foundation

Related Links

http://www.evfusa.org

