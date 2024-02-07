Essity included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2024

News provided by

Essity

07 Feb, 2024, 07:33 ET

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity has, for the third consecutive year, been included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook. In the review of more than 9,400 companies worldwide, Essity is part of the top 10% to be selected for this year's Yearbook.

S&P Global is an international finance and analytics company that annually reviews the world's most sustainable companies. Each company answers a comprehensive questionnaire that is analyzed alongside public environmental, social and governance (ESG) data. 

"Every day, over a billion people use our products, services and solutions. Thanks to responsible business practice throughout the value chain and breakthrough innovations, Essity and our customers are reducing the environmental footprint. Happy to see this important work being recognized," says Magnus Groth, President and CEO of Essity.


To be listed in the Yearbook, companies must score within the top 15% of their industry and must achieve a CSA Score within 30% of their industry's top-performing company.

For further information, please contact:
Malin Herrmann Geijer, Media Relations Manager, +46 706 170 588, [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3923948/2587624.pdf

Essity included in S&P Globalâ€™s Sustainability Yearbook 2024

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/sustainability-yearbook-emblems-1,c3264783

Sustainability Yearbook Emblems 1

Also from this source

Essity included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2024

Hygiene and health company Essity has, for the third consecutive year, been included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook. In the review of more...

Essity on CDP's prestigious A List for sustainability

The Hygiene and health company Essity has once again been awarded a place on CDP's 'A List' for its leadership in corporate transparency and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.