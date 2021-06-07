Essity Launches TENA Stylish™ Incontinence Underwear Exclusively at Walmart

PHILADELPHIA, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Essity, a leading global hygiene and health products company and the maker of TENA incontinence and skin care products, announced the launch of TENA Stylish™ Incontinence Underwear, a form-fitting incontinence underwear product designed to look like real underwear and designed with a super absorbent core that locks in liquid with maximum absorbency. TENA Stylish™ Incontinence Underwear is now exclusively available for purchase in Walmart stores across the United States and online at Walmart.com.

Featuring cottony-soft stretch fabric that is soft and gentle on the skin, TENA Stylish™ Incontinence Underwear provides triple protection against bladder leaks, urine odor, and wetness for women with significant bladder leakage. The TENA Stylish™ Incontinence Underwear comes in two colors, sleek black and a stylish white printed design with a body-hugging fit and a soft and stretchable waistband. Available in sizes S/M, L, XL at $12.94, the new TENA Stylish™ Incontinence Underwear comes in discreet packaging.

Urinary incontinence, or bladder leakage, is widely prevalent in the U.S., with one in three women in North America suffering from the condition every day.1 A survey2 from Essity and TENA polling female incontinence sufferers over the age of 45 found that one in five say their incontinence symptoms have stopped them from doing what they love, such as preventing them from wearing certain clothes (29%) or attending events (20%). With the new TENA Stylish™ Incontinence Underwear's sleek design, including a super absorbent core that offers maximum absorbency to lock in liquid, women no longer need to compromise on style when it comes to incontinence protection.

"Designed to look and feel like real underwear, TENA Stylish™ Incontinence Underwear offers Triple Protection against leaks, urine odors and wetness in a fashionable product to all women dealing with bladder leakage," said Carrie Harcus, Senior Director Marketing & Sales Consumer. "As a leader in incontinence care for more than 50 years, we're excited to bring our new Stylish™ product line to Walmart shoppers across the country, offering more women access to products that help keep them comfortable and protected but also help them feel confident in their daily lives."

"Women of all ages can experience incontinence, and whether you're a new mom or entering menopause, you should never allow your incontinence symptoms to stop you from doing what you love," said Dr. Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz, OB-GYN, partner at the Women's Care of Beverly Hills Medical Group. "Caring for your incontinence starts with reaching for the right products (those that are specifically designed for incontinence vs. feminine care), and the new Stylish™ Incontinence Underwear from TENA helps lock in wetness and is designed with cottony-soft stretch fabric that is gentle on skin."

The TENA Stylish™ Incontinence Underwear is available now for purchase online at Walmart.com and in Walmart stores across the United States. Visit TENA.us/stylish to request a sample and learn more.

