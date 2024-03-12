Essity once again awarded Supplier Engagement Leader by CDP

STOCKHOLM, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global hygiene and health company Essity has, for the fifth consecutive year, been recognized for its leadership in sustainability by the global non-profit environmental organization CDP. The award addresses how Essity successfully has worked with its suppliers to fight climate change.

Supplier Engagement Leaders are companies at the forefront of efforts to reduce emissions of what is referred to as Scope 3 (which includes purchased goods and services, purchased transportation and waste from operations) in the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

"The collaboration with our suppliers is key in our continued efforts to reduce climate impact. And our joint, ambitious, and continuous work on governance, targets and reporting related to our Scope 3 emissions has delivered results and I am glad that it is being recognized," says Jessica Nordlinder, Vice President Global Procurement at Essity.

The company has been recognized by CDP on a number of previous occasions for its work against deforestation and has been referred to as a leader in combating climate change.

