Essity proposes dividend of SEK 6.25

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity AB's Board of Directors is proposing a dividend of SEK 6.25 per share and that the dividend proposal be addressed at an Extraordinary General Meeting on October 28, 2020.

During the spring, the Board of Directors withdrew its original dividend proposal. This was a consequence of the great uncertainty surrounding COVID-19. Despite Essity's highly robust income statement and balance sheet for 2019, there were grounds to exercise particular caution.

Essity has remained strong with a continued healthy cash flow in 2020. The company has a strong balance sheet and financial flexibility. The company has not utilized the government's furlough scheme.

Essity will convene an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on October 28, 2020. Under the current circumstances, the Meeting will use a format with advance voting, in accordance with the temporary legislation authorized by the Swedish Parliament, whereby votes are submitted to the company prior to the Meeting.

