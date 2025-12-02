Proforma reporting of Essity's new business areas

News provided byEssity
STOCKHOLM, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective January 1, 2026, Essity's business areas will be as follows: Health & Medical, Personal Care, Consumer Tissue and Professional Hygiene. The new business areas reflect the organizational change being made to accelerate the company's growth rate and more rapidly achieve its financial targets. Essity will report in accordance with the new structure as of the interim report for the first quarter of 2026, and proforma financial reporting for 2023, 2024 and 9M 2025 is presented below.
The new business areas will replace the former business areas Health & Medical, Consumer Goods and Professional Hygiene.
Business areas as of January 1, 2026
Health & Medical
Health & Medical encompasses the categories Incontinence Products Health Care and Medical Solutions. The offering includes incontinence products under the globally leading brand TENA and products in wound care, compression therapy and orthopedics under brands such as Leukoplast, Cutimed, JOBST, Actimove and Delta-Cast.
Personal Care
Personal Care encompasses the categories Incontinence Products Retail, Feminine Care and Baby Care. The offering includes incontinence products under the globally leading brand TENA, pads, panty liners, tampons, leakproof apparel, menstrual cups and skincare products under brands such as Libresse, Nosotras, Saba and Knix as well as baby diapers and baby care products under the brands Libero, Lotus and retailer brands.
Consumer Tissue
Consumer Tissue encompasses toilet paper, household towels, handkerchiefs, facial tissues, wet wipes and napkins. Products are sold under brands such as Lotus, Tempo, Zewa, Cushelle, Plenty, Regio and Familia, as well as under retailer brands.
Professional Hygiene
Professional Hygiene encompasses complete hygiene solutions, including toilet paper, paper hand towels, napkins, hand soap, hand lotion, hand sanitizers, dispensers, cleaning and wiping products as well as digital solutions, service and maintenance under the globally leading Tork brand.
Financial reporting – proforma
Essity's proforma business area reporting for net sales, organic sales growth, gross margin excl. IAC, EBITA excl. IAC, EBITA margin excl. IAC, capital employed, ROCE excl. IAC and operating cash flow has been restated accordingly for the periods below:
|
Net sales, SEKm
|
2025:3
|
2025:2
|
2025:1
|
9M 2025
|
FY 2024
|
FY 2023
|
Health & Medical
|
6,883
|
6,723
|
6,936
|
20,542
|
28,599
|
27,729
|
Personal Care
|
7,927
|
7,763
|
7,984
|
23,674
|
33,006
|
31,972
|
Consumer Tissue
|
10,656
|
10,671
|
11,301
|
32,628
|
45,886
|
47,940
|
Professional Hygiene
|
9,183
|
9,003
|
8,757
|
26,943
|
38,067
|
39,481
|
Other
|
- 11
|
25
|
- 2
|
12
|
- 12
|
25
|
Group
|
34,638
|
34,185
|
34,976
|
103,799
|
145,546
|
147,147
|
Net sales by product category, %
|
9M 2025
|
Health & Medical
|
20 %
|
Incontinence Products Health Care
|
12 %
|
Medical Solutions
|
8 %
|
Personal Care
|
23 %
|
Incontinence Products Retail
|
8 %
|
Feminine Care
|
10 %
|
Baby Care
|
5 %
|
Consumer Tissue
|
31 %
|
Professional Hygiene
|
26 %
|
Net sales by region, %, 9M 2025
|
Europe
|
Latin America
|
North America
|
Other
|
Health & Medical
|
66 %
|
5 %
|
17 %
|
12 %
|
Personal Care
|
49 %
|
36 %
|
9 %
|
6 %
|
Consumer Tissue
|
79 %
|
19 %
|
0 %
|
2 %
|
Professional Hygiene
|
46 %
|
9 %
|
41 %
|
4 %
|
Group
|
61 %
|
17 %
|
16 %
|
6 %
|
Organic sales growth, %
|
2025:3
|
2025:2
|
2025:1
|
9M 2025
|
FY 2024
|
FY 2023
|
Health & Medical
|
1.7
|
0.1
|
1.7
|
1.1
|
3.9
|
7.0
|
Personal Care
|
4.5
|
3.6
|
3.0
|
3.7
|
3.8
|
8.2
|
Consumer Tissue
|
-1.9
|
2.9
|
2.7
|
1.2
|
-2.0
|
1.0
|
Professional Hygiene
|
0.7
|
0.6
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
-2.5
|
9.1
|
Group
|
0.9
|
1.9
|
2.1
|
1.7
|
0.2
|
5.8
|
Gross margin excl. IAC, %
|
2025:3
|
2025:2
|
2025:1
|
9M 2025
|
FY 2024
|
FY 2023
|
Health & Medical
|
43.8
|
43.7
|
44.4
|
44.0
|
44.9
|
40.3
|
Personal Care
|
40.9
|
42.2
|
42.3
|
41.8
|
42.4
|
39.1
|
Consumer Tissue
|
21.8
|
21.9
|
20.5
|
21.4
|
19.1
|
19.8
|
Professional Hygiene
|
32.5
|
31.7
|
31.0
|
31.8
|
31.7
|
28.8
|
Group
|
33.4
|
33.4
|
32.8
|
33.2
|
32.7
|
30.3
|
EBITA excl. IAC, SEKm
|
2025:3
|
2025:2
|
2025:1
|
9M 2025
|
FY 2024
|
FY 2023
|
Health & Medical
|
1,260
|
1,159
|
1,231
|
3,650
|
5,509
|
4,037
|
Personal Care
|
1,110
|
1,120
|
1,198
|
3,428
|
5,045
|
4,333
|
Consumer Tissue
|
1,252
|
1,248
|
1,245
|
3,745
|
4,464
|
5,464
|
Professional Hygiene
|
1,676
|
1,525
|
1,413
|
4,614
|
6,829
|
6,288
|
Other
|
-242
|
-359
|
-381
|
-982
|
-1,503
|
-1,224
|
Group
|
5,056
|
4,693
|
4,706
|
14,455
|
20,344
|
18,898
|
EBITA margin excl. IAC, %
|
2025:3
|
2025:2
|
2025:1
|
9M 2025
|
FY 2024
|
FY 2023
|
Health & Medical
|
18.3
|
17.2
|
17.7
|
17.8
|
19.3
|
14.6
|
Personal Care
|
14.0
|
14.4
|
15.0
|
14.5
|
15.3
|
13.6
|
Consumer Tissue
|
11.7
|
11.7
|
11.0
|
11.5
|
9.7
|
11.4
|
Professional Hygiene
|
18.3
|
16.9
|
16.1
|
17.1
|
17.9
|
15.9
|
Group
|
14.6
|
13.7
|
13.5
|
13.9
|
14.0
|
12.8
|
Capital employed, SEKm
|
2025:3
|
2025:2
|
2025:1
|
9M 2025
|
FY 2024
|
FY 2023
|
Health & Medical
|
32,673
|
33,352
|
32,366
|
32,673
|
34,566
|
32,762
|
Personal Care
|
18,621
|
18,405
|
17,913
|
18,621
|
18,593
|
17,229
|
Consumer Tissue
|
35,512
|
35,442
|
34,180
|
35,512
|
36,700
|
34,780
|
Professional Hygiene
|
25,311
|
25,850
|
25,494
|
25,311
|
25,998
|
24,021
|
Other
|
2,172
|
2,335
|
-3,4751)
|
2,172
|
3,653
|
1,958
|
Group
|
114,289
|
115,384
|
106,478
|
114,289
|
119,510
|
110,750
1) Of this amount, SEK 5,711m represents a liability relating to the dividend for Essity's shareholders paid on April 3, 2025, as decided at the Annual General Meeting on March 27, 2025.
|
ROCE excl. IAC, %
|
2025:3
|
2025:2
|
2025:1
|
9M 2025
|
FY 2024
|
FY 2023
|
Health & Medical
|
15.3
|
14.1
|
14.7
|
15.1
|
16.3
|
11.7
|
Personal Care
|
24.0
|
24.7
|
26.2
|
25.6
|
28.1
|
24.1
|
Consumer Tissue
|
14.1
|
14.3
|
14.1
|
13.5
|
12.5
|
15.3
|
Professional Hygiene
|
26.2
|
23.8
|
22.0
|
25.3
|
27.1
|
23.6
|
Group
|
17.6
|
16.9
|
16.7
|
17.1
|
17.6
|
16.4
|
Operating cash flow, SEKm
|
2025:3
|
2025:2
|
2025:1
|
9M 2025
|
FY 2024
|
FY 2023
|
Health & Medical
|
1,471
|
398
|
1,232
|
3,101
|
4,859
|
3,680
|
Personal Care
|
1,133
|
654
|
215
|
2,002
|
4,369
|
4,199
|
Consumer Tissue
|
947
|
506
|
1,442
|
2,895
|
3,311
|
4,034
|
Professional Hygiene
|
1,880
|
490
|
1,054
|
3,424
|
6,149
|
7,330
|
Other
|
-107
|
-508
|
-178
|
-793
|
-1,446
|
-1,558
|
Group
|
5,324
|
1,540
|
3,765
|
10,629
|
17,242
|
17,685
For additional information, please contact:
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +46 70 564 96 89, [email protected]
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, Tel: +46 73 313 30 55, [email protected]
