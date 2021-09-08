Essity raises EUR 600m in the bond market

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity has today raised EUR 600m in the bond market under its Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) program. The re-offer yield for the bond was 0.33% with a maturity date of September 15, 2029, corresponding to mid swaps +0.43 percentage points.



The bond offering was oversubscribed, and the transaction was placed with more than 70 investors.



The bonds will be listed on the on the official list of Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The purpose of the issue is to refinance maturing loans and to finance operations.



BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Crédit Agricole CIB and Deutsche Bank acted as joint bookrunners for the transaction.



Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 8 788 52 51, [email protected]

Johan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 8 788 51 30, [email protected]



