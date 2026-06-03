STOCKHOLM, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity has once again been recognized for its leadership in sustainability by the global nonprofit environmental organization CDP. For the seventh consecutive year, Essity has achieved an A score in CDP's Supplier Engagement Assessment.

The recognition highlights Essity's continued efforts to work closely with suppliers to address climate-related impacts across the value chain. Supplier engagement is a key pillar of Essity's climate action plan and essential to the company's science-based targets. By setting clear expectations, collaborating on targets and supporting continuous improvement, Essity aims to reduce Scope 3 emissions and strengthen responsible sourcing practices.

"Engaging suppliers is fundamental to delivering meaningful climate action. By working in close partnership with our suppliers, we can drive transparency, accelerate emissions reductions and ensure responsible sourcing across our value chain. This recognition by CDP confirms the importance of collaboration in achieving long-term sustainability goals," says Jessica Nordlinder, Vice President Global Procurement at Essity.

CDP's Supplier Engagement Assessment evaluates how effectively companies engage their suppliers on climate change, covering governance, targets, Scope 3 emissions and value chain engagement. Companies achieving an A score are recognized on CDP's annual Supplier Engagement A List.

More information on CDP.

For additional information please contact:

Marc Specque, Public Relations Director, +33 614 316 792, [email protected]

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https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/4354527/4120633.pdf Essity recognized on CDP Supplier Engagement A List for seventh consecutive year https://news.cision.com/essity/i/cdp-supplier-engagement-leader-2025,c3541774 CDP Supplier Engagement Leader 2025

SOURCE Essity