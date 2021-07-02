Essity's acquisition of ABIGO Medical is completed

STOCKHOLM, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The process following the acquisition of the remaining 25% of the shares of ABIGO Medical AB is completed and the company is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Essity. As per the terms of the transaction, ABIGO Medicals pharma business has been divested and sold to the company's founder Jan G. Smith.

ABIGO Medical is a Swedish medical solutions company with its head office in Gothenburg, Sweden. The company has about 170 employees. Essity acquired 75% of ABIGO Medical in February 2020. ABIGO Medical develops, manufactures and markets products including the Sorbact® technology, which is a clinically established innovation for advanced wound care. In the first quarter of 2021, Essity's organic net sales in wound care increased 2.1%.

