Established Email Marketing Company, Site Impact, Appoints First Female President

"Jennifer has been a trusted and sound voice behind our company directive for years and has time and time again shown the ability to innovate and grow revenues and embrace the evolution taking place in the digital marketing industry," said Site Impact's Chief Revenue Officer, Brandon Rosen. "I am confident she will continue to advance Site Impact's mission and build on some exciting and fresh developments for the company's continued success."

Gressman's appointment is at no surprise to her colleagues as she has had a long, successful career in the digital marketing industry for over 15 years. Each company she has been involved with; she has provided great value to. Gressman has the skillset and expertise to launch key advancements in the efficiencies of Site Impact's digital marketing product, technology and business development initiatives.

"In an industry greatly underrepresented by women, I am proud to be a part of a company that values diversity in the workplace," said Jennifer Gressman. "I am excited to lead some critical projects to fruition and encourage our extremely talented team of marketers and sales professionals. My Site Impact counterparts have always embraced my ideas and decisions, so this is a great honor for me."

Site Impact (formerly BMI Elite) has been on the fast track since opening in 2010 as a wholesale email marketing company that has been supporting businesses of all shapes and sizes, agencies, media companies, publishers and brands. With more than 120 team members and three office locations in Coconut Creek, Orlando Florida and Overland Park, Kansas, Site Impact's mission is to offer marketers a relevant, reliable and custom solution to engage consumers through innovation and proprietary technology. Our email marketing solution is focused on providing self-service technology platforms and a reliable prospect email marketing database.

"We have been excited about the company's direction and support Jennifer to take us to the next level," echoes, Chief Executive Officer, Dan Lansman, who will still have top-level involvement in regards to major company decisions along with Rosen and plan to help support the Executive Team however necessary.

Site Impact specializes email and direct marketing services. Site Impact has earned the business and trust of clients all over the globe ranging from Fortune 500 corporations, locally owned and operated small business, as well as advertising agencies who resell our private label services. Site Impact's solutions include in-house developed technology providing geo-targeted, hyper-local, email marketing and digital advertising. With competitive wholesale pricing, fast turnaround times, real-time reporting as well as custom API's and integrations, Site Impact is truly email marketing, simplified. For more information about Jennifer Gressman and Site Impact, visit www.siteimpact.com or contact Erin Jacobs: Erin.jacobs@siteimpact.com / 954-350-0366.

SOURCE Site Impact

Related Links

www.siteimpact.com

