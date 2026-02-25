Established Woodhouse Spas Franchisee to Expand in Chicago With Family Venture

Sonal Patel, an experienced franchisee in North Carolina, is partnering with her nephew and his wife to bring the luxury day spa franchise to Chicago and fill a major experience gap.

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonal Patel , a veteran entrepreneur with more than two decades of experience in the franchise space, is now expanding her Woodhouse Spas portfolio in the Chicago market. This expansion marks an important milestone as Patel partners with her nephew and his wife to bring the brand's signature high-end experience to the local community.

Patel's journey began with Dunkin' and JEI Learning Centers, but her transition to the beauty and wellness space was her most fulfilling to date, representing the convergence of her business acumen and personal passion for self-care. Now, by partnering with family, she's furthering her impact beyond North Carolina and laying the foundation for a multi-generational legacy of entrepreneurship.

"In my opinion, it's always good to bring family in, especially when the family are these young, passionate individuals who bring so much to the table," Patel said. "They bring a level of passion, dedication and sheer enthusiasm for the business that serves as a very important stepping stone toward making any business a success."

The move to Chicago was motivated by a clear gap in the market. While there are ultra-luxury hotel spas downtown, Patel's family identified a need for a luxury option that was more accessible to the residential neighborhoods. After the younger partners experienced a transformative Woodhouse treatment themselves, they knew that level of pampering would be well-received in the Chicago market.

As the family begins construction and looks forward to the launch, Patel recognizes the brand's reputation and framework as key contributors to her continued success.

"Woodhouse in itself is such a fabulous concept," she said. "I'm so passionate about what a great franchise this is, and it will be amazing to see what it does in Chicago. We're only hoping for the best, and we're very, very excited to bring the incredible Woodhouse experience to Chicago."

ABOUT WOODHOUSE SPAS:

Woodhouse Spas is a leading luxury spa franchise that offers resort-style spa experiences in local communities. Founded in 2001 in Victoria, Texas, Woodhouse Spas has grown to more than 90 locations across the United States. The brand provides a wide range of services, including massages, facials, body treatments and nail services, all designed to offer personalized care and enhance wellness. Woodhouse franchise owners benefit from comprehensive support, including training, site selection, construction management, marketing and operational advice. For more information about Woodhouse Spas, visit https://www.woodhousespas.com/ .

