Woodhouse Spas Identifies Development Potential for 100+ New Spas Nationwide

Following record-breaking growth in 2025, the luxury day spa franchise has identified key growth markets nationwide, including New York, California and Florida, to continue the momentum.

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodhouse Spas , the nation's premier luxury spa franchise, has laid the foundation for a major development initiative, identifying capacity for over 100 new locations in key markets across the U.S. Following a record-breaking 2025, the brand is targeting high-growth, affluent suburban markets anchored by major metropolitan hubs.

That focus is shaping where Woodhouse wants to plant its flag: lifestyle retail centers outside big cities, in neighborhoods with dense populations and strong household incomes. Put simply, it wants to be near the places people already shop and spend time — alongside retailers such as Whole Foods and Lululemon — and capture a growing appetite for high-end self-care closer to home.

"With 94 locations currently open, we are in a unique position where major markets like California, Florida and New York are still available for development," said John Pantera , vice president of franchise development. "By leveraging a strategy similar to the one that built Woodhouse's strong presence in high-end suburban Texas markets, we're giving new owners an opportunity to claim these prime territories and be a part of Woodhouse's national story."

Many markets within these targeted states are brand new for Woodhouse, meaning franchisees have the opportunity to be first movers and select their ideal territories. For developing markets, new franchisees will enjoy growing brand awareness and the support of fellow franchisees who, in many cases, have recently navigated the onboarding, site selection and construction processes.

"Either way, our franchisees have support from us at the franchisor level and from fellow franchisees who are deeply ingrained in the Woodhouse model," Pantera said.

After a record year in 2025 with five existing franchisees expanding and another eight joining the system, Woodhouse is seeing a clear shift from primarily internal growth to a model that drives organic growth with new owners, too.

"We're attracting an amazing audience of brand new owners who are catching on, and they're coming in and claiming amazing territory," Pantera said. "People are cherry-picking the best markets, and momentum really starts building when we see that behavior increasing. If folks are interested in Woodhouse and any of these current target markets speak to them, now is the time. I expect another great growth year in 2026, and if we fast forward one year, some prime areas within these markets will likely be considered sold out."

ABOUT WOODHOUSE SPAS:

Woodhouse Spas is a leading luxury spa franchise that offers resort-style spa experiences in local communities. Founded in 2001 in Victoria, Texas, Woodhouse Spas has grown to more than 90 locations across the United States. The brand provides a wide range of services, including massages, facials, body treatments and nail services, all designed to offer personalized care and enhance wellness. Woodhouse franchise owners benefit from comprehensive support, including training, site selection, construction management, marketing, and operational advice. For more information about Woodhouse Spas, visit https://www.woodhousespas.com/ .

