Establishing a Robust Data Integrity Program for FDA and the European Regulatory Agencies

Data integrity is defined as the maintenance of, and the assurance of the accuracy and consistency of, data over its entire life-cycle. Data Integrity is a global issue with both FDA and the European Regulatory Agencies majorly focusing on the topic during compliance inspections.

Multiple FDA warning letters and EU GMP non-compliance reports have highlighted major data integrity failures and falsification within companies around the globe.

The regulatory concern has been responded to by both domestic and foreign governing agencies with the FDA, EMA, MHRA, WHO, and PIC/S all having recently published data integrity standards and guidelines. This webinar will detail a data integrity governance program and principles for defining quality and data integrity into processes and systems.

Agenda

As regulators are focusing their inspection on data integrity, it is important that managers, supervisors and users in regulated GMP laboratories understand the issues relative to data integrity and implement robust programs to ensure compliance. Topic 1: Regulatory Guidance Review

FDA (CFR)

EU (EurdraLex)

PIC/S

Topic 2: Review all Elements Important to Maintaining Data Integrity

The ALCOA+ criteria for data integrity

Data life cycle in the process workflow - managing controls

Paper versus electronic systems

Validation of computerized systems for data integrity controls

Topic 3: Key Data Integrity Topics

Recording results on paper. Good Documentation Practices

Audit trail

Data review

File format

Storage media

Encryption

User management (access control)

Review of the data life cycle

Handling of raw data

Unauthorized access

Appropriate access privileges for each user role

Is my chromatographic system ready? Role of test injections

Audit trails - options for older systems

Manual chromatographic integration

Standalone versus network systems

Protecting electronic records of standalone systems

Topic 4: What are GMP-relevant Data?

GMP-relevant data - what are GMP-relevant data?

Identifying data that has been changed or modified - how the system can help

Review by exception - how technical controls can help

Have you specified and validated these functions?



Topic 5: Why Is An Audit Trail Review Important?

Suspected data integrity violation - What do we need to do?Topic 6: Can Spreadsheets meet Data Integrity requirements?

Problems with spreadsheets

Good Practice for using spreadsheets in a regulated environmentBuilding data integrity features into a spreadsheetTopic 7: Common problems from FDA 483 observations and warning letters and how to avoid them

Case Study

1: Audit Trail to Review?

1. Attendees will be presented with an overview of the audit trails within an application and the content of each one. Which audit trails should be reviewed and when?

2. Attendees will be provided with the output of an audit trail to review and see if any potential issues are identified for further investigation.

3. Attendees will be presented with a list of records to identify if they are GMP records. Examples from production, laboratory and QA examples of GMP-relevant data will be provided.



