Establishing Itself as a Member Favorite, Liquid I.V. Launches Newest Flavor in Costco

After being chosen as the Costco Health & Beauty department Buyer's Pick in early 2019, Liquid I.V. began flying off the shelves at Costco. "It's convenient and comes in easy-to-use, on-the-go stick packs," said Anna Forbush, a buyer for Costco's Health & Beauty department, in her Buyer's Pick statement. "Liquid I.V. contains five essential vitamins and is vegan, as well as gluten-, soy- and dairy-free. Best of all, we've recently increased the pack size to 30 sticks. I keep some in my kitchen cabinet, my purse and my gym bag."

A strong first quarter selling the original flavors led to the prominent Club chain introducing the Passion Fruit flavor to the lineup.

Liquid I.V. continues its mission to defeat dehydration globally with its 1-for-1 Giveback pledge. With every purchase of Liquid I.V., the brand donates a serving to someone in need around the world. Earlier this year, Liquid I.V. reached 1 million servings donated, delivering sticks of their product to places like Venezuela, Mozambique, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Puerto Rico, in addition to communities in the U.S. that have been affected by natural disasters. "Something clicked for us as a business when we distilled our mission down to one clear purpose. We call it CTW or Change the World," said Cohen. "Our team wants to make a positive impact on people around the world and we're not going to stop until we do."

Liquid I.V. is carried in over 20,000 stores across the country, including the world's leading specialty, big-box and online retailers. The list includes Costco, Whole Foods Market, GNC, CVS, Albertsons, Vons, Safeway, and more. Consumers can look forward to the continued growth of the Liquid I.V. product lineup, which will focus on the expansion of natural, non-GMO health and wellness products featuring CTT™.

