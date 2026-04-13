Estate Planning Attorney Nicole Fenz Explains How to Choose the Right Power of Attorney in HelloNation

LANCASTER, N.Y., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Who should you trust with power of attorney in New York? In an article published by HelloNation, attorney Nicole Fenz of the Law Office of Nicole E. Fenz in Lancaster, New York, outlines what individuals need to consider when granting this significant legal authority. She explains that a power of attorney allows another person to handle financial and legal responsibilities on your behalf, making the choice of who to appoint one of the most important decisions an adult can make.

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In New York, a power of attorney can give broad authority over financial matters, from paying bills and accessing accounts to signing contracts and managing property. Because of the control it provides, the role requires someone trustworthy, reliable, and capable of handling complex tasks with care. Fenz stresses that this person should act in the best interest of the individual granting authority, not simply in a way that is easiest or most convenient for themselves.

Choosing the wrong person can lead to serious problems. A careless or dishonest agent may create financial harm, misuse assets, or fail to act when needed. Even well-intentioned family members may not be the right choice if they lack the responsibility or experience required to manage the role. Fenz emphasizes the importance of weighing trust, capability, and judgment before making a decision.

Beyond selecting the right person, the document itself must follow New York's legal requirements. The state has specific statutory forms and execution rules that must be met for the power of attorney to be valid. If documents are improperly prepared, banks, financial institutions, or courts may reject them, leaving important matters unresolved.

Fenz highlights that establishing a power of attorney is not simply about preparing for worst-case scenarios. It is a proactive step that safeguards a person's affairs and ensures continuity in financial and legal matters. With the right choice of agent and compliance with state law, individuals can create a reliable plan that protects both themselves and their families.

The decision to grant power of attorney is ultimately about trust and foresight. It allows someone else to step in and manage essential responsibilities during times of need, but only when the proper planning and care go into the process. Fenz advises adults to make this choice carefully and seek legal guidance to ensure all requirements are met.

Power of Attorney in New York: Who Should You Trust? features Nicole Fenz's perspective on how to approach this critical decision. Her advice underscores the importance of selecting the right person and ensuring legal compliance to avoid complications and protect one's future.

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SOURCE HelloNation