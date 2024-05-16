EstateExec Automates Probate Accounting Reports

EstateExec simplifies one of the more burdensome

aspects of estate administration and settlement

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EstateExec™, the leading online software for estate executors and their lawyers , has enhanced its easy-to-use estate software to automatically handle accounting requirements in jurisdictions that require tracking asset carry value, such as California and Virginia.

EstateExec Makes Estate Administration Easy Automatic Carry Value Estate Accounting

"While the details of this announcement may sound arcane," says Dan Stickel, CEO of EstateExec, "every person who dies must have his or her estate settled, and California, with more deaths per year than any other state, is among a handful of jurisdictions that require a specialized accounting approach that focuses on a concept known as carry value. Fortunately, EstateExec now automates this probate accounting, simplifying one of the more burdensome aspects of estate administration for a sizable portion of the country's population."

Overall, EstateExec assists with estate settlement via automatically customized step-by-step guidance (including links to relevant statutes for detail-oriented users), along with integrated accounting and reporting (including automatic download and categorization of estate account bank transactions).

Consumers, lawyers, and financial professionals benefit from EstateExec, and once an online estate is created (either before or after the death), users can share access with others as desired (e.g., co-executors, paralegals, accountants, clients, etc.).

The "final product" of an estate settlement is usually an estate accounting report, which can be tedious to create for a professional, and outright confusing for a layperson… even for small estates.

While EstateExec has long simplified this accounting for most jurisdictions, some jurisdictions, such as California and Virginia, require specialized reporting. Most states focus probate accounting on estate assets and debts, and what happens to those items throughout the course of estate administration. A few jurisdictions, however, such as California and Virginia, focus instead on the actions of the estate executor, emphasizing the so-called carry value of assets more than their market values. EstateExec now offers automated reporting support for such jurisdictions, requiring almost no additional effort for users – the software takes care of it all, automatically.

EstateExec is free to try, and costs only $199 (one-time fee per estate), with volume discounts available. Professional organizations can also manage all their estates via the included estates dashboard.

ABOUT EstateExec: Based in Silicon Valley, EstateExec is the leading provider of software for estate executors and their lawyers, and was named Best Executor Software in North America last year. EstateExec is revolutionizing the way estates are administered and settled, making it easy to manage, calculate, and finalize. For more information, visit www.EstateEstate.com/for_lawyers.html.

