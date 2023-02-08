EstateExec Earns More Industry Awards

Named Best Estate Executor Software, and Web Application of the Year

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EstateExec™, the leading online service for estate executors , announced that it has been recognized with additional industry awards from two separate organizations, winning both the Gold Medal for Web Applications at the Globee Business Excellence Awards, and the Best Estate Executor Software award at the Software and Technology Awards.

EstateExec named Best Executor Software in North America EstateExec provides automatically customized step-by-step guidance, and integrated estate accounting

Both awards recognize EstateExec for its innovative estate settlement software which provides executors and/or probate lawyers with step-by-step guidance (automatically customized for the estate), integrated estate accounting (including bank transaction download), and the ability to share online with all interested parties.

The annual Globee Business Excellence awards program celebrates individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence. EstateExec won the Gold Medal in the Web Application category, for its ground-breaking estate executor software.

The Software and Technology Awards, hosted by New World Report, look to acknowledge the efforts of global pioneers and disruptors of modern technology. In their published award materials, they recognized EstateExec for "disrupting an industry that has stagnated… democratizing processes largely unchanged for hundreds of years."

"Whenever someone passes away, there are a number of activities that must be set into motion, activities which can last years," said Dan Stickel, founder and CEO of EstateExec. "While some of these activities are simply 'best practice', others are mandated by law, and it can be a little overwhelming. Our software helps simplify the entire process, making it easier and less prone to error. We're very gratified by the recognition our web application is receiving, and look forward to continuing to expand its capabilities to best serve our clients in both the United States and Canada."

EstateExec covers every state, territory, and province in the US and Canada. It offers a complimentary 10-day trial, and costs only $199 (an expense that can be written off to the estate).

ABOUT EstateExec: Based in Silicon Valley, EstateExec is the leading provider of software for estate executors. EstateExec is revolutionizing the way executors settle their estates, making it easy to manage, calculate, and finalize. For more information, visit www.EstateExec.com.

Media Contact:

Geoffrey Sadwith

1-201-898-5369

[email protected]

SOURCE EstateExec