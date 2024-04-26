Esteemed Contemporary Architect Steven Harris Named Grand Marshal of Greenwich Concours d'Elegance

Featured classes in Saturday's Concours de Sport include The Cars of Alejandro De Tomaso, Performance Station Wagons and Racecars of Thompson Speedway; Sunday Concours d'Elegance will feature Bertone, Porsche Carrera and Lamborghini

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, an annual enthusiast motoring event, features a meticulously curated selection of vehicles, embodying the pinnacle of automotive design and engineering from May 31st to June 2nd in Greenwich, Connecticut. Showcasing rare classics, iconic sports cars, attendees are invited to enjoy an elegant and immersive experience celebrating automotive history.

Photo credit: James Lipman
Known for his modernist masterpieces, contemporary architect, professor and car enthusiast Steven Harris will be celebrated as Grand Marshal of the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance. Harris is a Professor at Yale School of Architecture, where he's taught for 25 years, and previously served as a professor at Harvard and Princeton. As founding partner of Steven Harris Architects, he has led an extensive range of residential, industrial and commercial projects in the US and abroad, including luxury design for Barney's and Dolce and Gabbana. Harris is known for his obsession with Porsches, particularly Four Cam 356 Carreras and 911 RS's. Recently, his 911 RS's took the spotlight at Lime Rock Park, further solidifying his legacy in both architecture and automotive circles.

"It is truly an honor to be chosen as Grand Marshal of the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, which brings my passion for design and automobiles together in one place," said Steven Harris. "This event is a testament to the timeless appeal of automotive craftsmanship, particularly in the Northeast region, and I look forward to celebrating alongside fellow enthusiasts. I've been attending the Concours for 10 years and return each year for the world-class lineup of cars and friendly atmosphere."

Festivities commence with a scenic tour through the best roads of the region. The tour, spanning four hours, includes a gourmet lunch stop and a visit to a distinguished private car collection, beginning at a historic Greenwich landmark and traversing Connecticut's scenic backroads.

"Greenwich Concours is where the collector car community gathers in the Northeast," said Vice Chairman, Concours Group Matt Orendac. "With such a rich pool of collections to choose from, and its relaxed, coastal ambiance, Greenwich is one of just a few places around the globe perfectly suited to Concours events. The expansion of Saturday's Concours de Sport also opens the Concours world to a new audience."

In addition to the captivating vehicle displays, the event offers enriching seminars with the latest developments and trends shaping the automotive industry, exciting driving opportunities, and access to industry leaders and legends. Featured classes will celebrate the vehicles that shaped the car community in the Northeast. Among classes on display will be:

Saturday, Concours de Sport:

Sunday, Concours d'Elegance:

The Cars of Alejandro De Tomaso

Bertone

Youngtimers ('80s & '90s Custom AMG)

Pre-War European Classics

Japanese Sports Cars

Pre-War American Classics

Porsche Racks

Pre-War Rolls-Royce

Corvette Stingray

Post-War American - Luxury Cars of the '50s

Rally Cars

Post-War American - Luxury Cars of the '60s

Jaguar E-Type

Post-War Italian Sports

'50s Era Customs

Post-War English Sports

Cars of Greenwich Avenue

Post-War German Sports

Racecars of Thompson Speedway

Muscle/Performance - Ultimate Drivetrains

Callaway Cars

Cars of the 1964 Dealerships

Hot Hatches

Porsche Carrera

Sports Trucks

Lamborghini

Performance Station Wagons

Supercars

Next Gen '90s Superbikes

Century Motorcycle Class

Mini & Micro Cars Pre-1968

Road Racing Motorcycles

Morgan Class

Post-War Rolls-Royce

For over 28 years, the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance has been a premier showcase of automotive excellence, highlighting the finest in luxury automobiles. Explore more about the event and secure tickets to ensure your presence at this occasion.

About Greenwich Concours d'Elegance
Founded in 1996, Greenwich Concours d'Elegance is a three-day premier motoring event in Greenwich, Conn. Exclusive gatherings, luxury shopping, ride and drives, new vehicle experiences and automotive heritage elements complement Friday's Grand Tour and Saturday's Concours de Sport. Sunday's nationally recognized Concours d'Elegance celebrates historically significant American and International vehicles along the town's picturesque harbor front. Each year the event supports local charities as a part of Hagerty's larger giving strategy. For more about the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance visit our website at GreenwichConcours.com. 

About Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY
Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand committed to saving driving and fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the U.K. and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of over 800,000 who can't get enough of cars. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn

