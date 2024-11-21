Estes Express Lines and the American Diabetes Association to Hit the Road to Raise Diabetes Awareness

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, during American Diabetes Month®, the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) and Estes Express Lines unveiled a custom trailer wrap design to raise awareness in the fight to end diabetes. A ribbon-cutting ceremony event celebrated the first in a series of trailer decals soon to be seen driving across the country.

Estes Truck with American Diabetes Association Branded Wrap: "Drive Out Diabetes"

Headquartered in Richmond, VA, Estes is North America's largest, privately held freight carrier and a proud supporter of the ADA. The vehicle graphics are part of Estes' charitable giving program, Open Heart, Open Road™. Through the monetary and trailer decal donations as part of their annual employee-directed giving campaign, Estes supports organizations like the ADA to continue making an impact in the communities where they live, work, and serve.

"By leveraging our presence on roadways all over the country, we're able to raise awareness and reach more people about important causes, like diabetes," said Webb Estes, president and COO of Estes. "We look forward to seeing the impact of this new program and letting everyone know about the causes and nonprofits that Team Estes supports and believes in."

"American Diabetes Month is the perfect time to roll out this unique way of raising awareness about diabetes. We're grateful to Estes Express Lines for joining us in the fight to improve the lives of people affected by diabetes — and ultimately to find a cure," said Rhodes Ritenour, chair of the ADA's Board of Directors.

With someone new diagnosed in the U.S. every 26 seconds, diabetes has become one of the fastest growing chronic diseases in the world. A QR code on the back trailer door will offer opportunities for passersby to learn more and join the fight. The wraps will remain on the trailers after November continuing to raise awareness, likely for years down the road.

About the American Diabetes Association

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to end diabetes and helping people thrive. For 84 years, the ADA has driven discovery and research to prevent, manage, treat, and ultimately cure diabetes. There are 136 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Through advocacy, program development, and education, we're fighting for them all. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook ( American Diabetes Association ), Spanish Facebook ( Asociación Americana de la Diabetes ), LinkedIn ( American Diabetes Association ), and Instagram ( @AmDiabetesAssn ).

About Estes

Estes is North America's largest privately owned freight carrier. As an asset-based transportation provider with a global footprint, Estes combines nearly a century of regional freight shipping expertise with the resources, reach, and reliability of a national carrier. Backed by its 280+ North American terminals, nearly 7,000 next-day lanes, and fleet of more than 10,000 tractors, Estes is committed to getting America's freight where it needs to go, when it needs to get there. And with its continued investment in leading-edge technology, as well as the support of its more than 23,000 employees, Estes always goes the extra mile to deliver exceptional experiences that keep its customers coming back. The carrier's comprehensive freight shipping solutions include Less Than Truckload (LTL), Volume LTL and Truckload, Time Critical Guaranteed, Custom Shipping and Logistics, and Final Mile. From short-haul to global freight forwarding—Estes does it all.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE American Diabetes Association