DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Estonia, a recognised global leader in digital transformation, is preparing to cement its position as a hub of technological innovation at GITEX Global 2024, to be held in Dubai from 14 to 18 October, 2024. Trade Estonia, part of Enterprise Estonia, will spearhead the country's presence, showcasing the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Transformation, Internet of Things (IoT), and Cybersecurity. These cutting-edge innovations are expected to make a tangible impact on global markets, facilitating transformation in industries worldwide.

Estonia Takes Centre Stage at GITEX Global 2024 with Advanced Solutions from Pioneering Companies

Estonia's participation at GITEX 2024 will serve as a platform to explore potential partnerships that could drive future projects in areas such as IoT, AI integration, and smart city initiatives, strengthening the bilateral ties between Estonia and the UAE while contributing to the development of the global digital economy.

His Excellency Erkki Keldo, Estonia's Minister of Economy and Industry will be present at GITEX, his participation signaling Estonia's commitment to advancing digital innovation on a global scale, reflecting the country's leadership in digital governance, cybersecurity, and smart technologies. As a representative of the world's most digitally advanced nations, His Excellency Erkki Keldo will bring Estonia's unique insights on how international cooperation can accelerate technological advancements. He will also participate as a keynote speaker at a panel discussion on 'Fostering International Collaboration in the Digital Economy' at GITEX Main Stage, hall 25, on October 15th. The discussion will underline the solidification of Estonia's tech sector expertise while highlighting the share of the market from their home-grown organisations.

Estonia's technological excellence will be exemplified by seven pioneering companies that are all set to unveil groundbreaking digital solutions, aiming to reshape global industries. As part of Estonia's participation at GITEX, 5.0 Robotics and KUKA Robotics will collaborate to unveil a revolutionary new product designed for smart production systems. This AI-driven, human-centric technology represents one of the first real applications of Industry 5.0 automation, making advanced production solutions accessible to all. This collaboration not only underscores 5.0 Robotics' leadership in this space but also positions Estonia as a pioneer in the 5th industrial revolution.

CybExer Technologies delivers advanced Cyber Ranges and digital twin environments, working with numerous companies across the Gulf region. Hosting the Cyber Battle of the Emirates is one example of their past work in the area, as they continue to provide tailored cybersecurity solutions to organizations today.

Nortal, a leader in digital transformation with regional offices in Saudi Arabia, will present its work with governments and Fortune 500 companies. Recent projects include the Saudi Census 2022 and Oman's first register-based census, underlining their impact in the GCC.

Bamboo Group will introduce Smart Locks Pro, a smart lock solution that integrates access management and environmental sensors, already used in Saudi Arabia's smart parking and urban infrastructure sectors. Lean will showcase their upgraded Business Management System DNA, featuring AI tools and a Cybersecurity Analysis module that helps businesses enhance efficiency and mitigate risks. Their technology caters to a range of industries, from SMEs to Formula 1 teams. Unlimited Media will focus on expanding partnerships in the IoT and AI sectors, building on their media solutions and collaborations, such as their work with Etisalat. OMNICOMM will display its accurate fuel management solutions, serving fleet management providers in over 113 countries, ensuring optimised operational efficiency.

"Estonia is well known for its e-governance solutions, which are created in close cooperation with our enterprises. It is in our mutual interest that, in growing markets like IoT, AI integration, and smart city initiatives, the bilateral relations between Estonia and the UAE continue to expand and strengthen as we work together to drive innovation and showcase it through a globally recognised platform like GITEX," said Erkki Keldo, Minister of Economy and Industry.

Estonia's unique approach to technology is fortified by a progressive digital economy and solid collaborative efforts between government and private sectors. It is regarded as one of the world's foremost digital nations, with a highly successful record in employing innovative and advanced technologies in government services, 99% of which are currently available online to both citizens and foreigners, with the country aiming to achieve 100% digitalisation by the end of this year.

Trade Estonia

Trade Estonia is part of Enterprise Estonia. As a state organisation, Trade Estonia helps Estonian companies to establish themselves in international markets. With a focus on future technologies and pioneering projects, Trade Estonia provides Estonian companies with access to market analysis and marketing strategies and creates the conditions for them to operate successfully on a global scale. Trade Estonia not only promotes the development of new business areas and the establishment of strategic partnerships, but also facilitates access to international networks, thus contributing to the global competitiveness of Estonian companies.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2530131/Trade_Estonia_GITEX_Global_2024.jpg

SOURCE Trade Estonia