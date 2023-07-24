Estrella Galicia presents the Behind The Scenes look at Oliveira dos Cen Anos, Spanish artist C. Tangana's homage to the football club RC Celta

  • Created and directed by C. Tangana himself, the video reveals the filming of some of the most spectacular scenes from this historic work, which has garnered over one and half million views on YouTube in a matter of days.
  • Estrella Galicia, as main sponsor of RC Celta and its Centenary, shares the enthusiasm and pride of Celta's supporters and offers a sneak peek at the making of a video that has taken the rest of the world by storm.

MADRID, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The video to Oliveira dos Cen Anos is a cinematic piece that presents RC Celta's centenary anthem, composed and produced by C. Tangana. Filmed in and around the Ría de Vigo, the work has attracted attention for the spectacular scenery of the estuary, with the passion of Celeste supporters intoning their new anthem.

The piece is the work of LittleSpain, the production company co-founded by Madrid artist Antón Álvarez (C. Tangana).

The filming, an enormous technical challenge, had the participation of local artists and musicians. A hundred members of Vigo's historic Coral Casablanca choir; the tambourine group As Lagharteiras; along with local punk band Keltoi!. And more than a thousand of the RC Celta supporters. "There are a lot of difficult factors to control, but on the other hand you have a breathtaking backdrop worthy of Lord of the Rings. I'd love if this piece encouraged more people to explore Galicia as a cinematic location."  

So says the artist himself, C. Tangana. "Without doubt, it has been my biggest challenge as a director. I had never worked on such an ambitious process. I had already directed the video to 'Ateo'. But this time, the emotional involvement with Celta, Galicia and the dimension of the production brought me to a very different place".

José Cabanas, Chief Marking Officer of Hijos de Rivera: "Our own century-old tradition and our roots are the principal values that define us here at Estrella Galicia. We're sure this collaboration of C. Tangana's with the RC Celta will help spread support for Celta around the world".

The club has flexed its pride in the work. Media outlets like Billboard, The New York Times and The Guardian have all praised the artistic quality and cultural significance of the work.

